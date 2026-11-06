Team News: Leeds vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aiming to win a fourth successive Premier League game, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0 last weekend, while Leeds were beaten by the same scoreline against Bournemouth, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Joe Rodon (hamstring), Noah Okafor (adductor), Anton Stach (broken toe), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, James; Calvert-Lewin

SPURS

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Xavi Simons (knee)

Doubtful: Savio (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Tel, Solanke