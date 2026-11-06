Premier League Gameweek 10
Leeds
Nov 7, 2026 12.30pm
Elland Road
Spurs

Team News: Leeds vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Leeds vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Lee Keuneke / Every Second Media

Aiming to win a fourth successive Premier League game, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0 last weekend, while Leeds were beaten by the same scoreline against Bournemouth, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS UNITED vs. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

 

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Joe Rodon (hamstring), Noah Okafor (adductor), Anton Stach (broken toe), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, James; Calvert-Lewin

SPURS

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Xavi Simons (knee)

Doubtful: Savio (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Tel, Solanke

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