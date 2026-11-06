Team News: Leeds vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aiming to win a fourth successive Premier League game, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.
Spurs beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0 last weekend, while Leeds were beaten by the same scoreline against Bournemouth, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
LEEDS UNITED vs. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
LEEDS
Out: None
Doubtful: Joe Rodon (hamstring), Noah Okafor (adductor), Anton Stach (broken toe), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (foot)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, James; Calvert-Lewin
SPURS
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Xavi Simons (knee)
Doubtful: Savio (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Tel, Solanke