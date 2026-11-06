Preview: Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth - prediction, team news, lineups

Ipswich Town play host to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon looking for the win that could catapult them into the top half of the Premier League table.

While the Tractor Boys start the next batch of fixtures in 14th position, the Cherries are in eighth place after three successive victories in the top flight.

Match preview

With Ipswich having failed to win in three Premier League matches, Gary O'Neil may feel that an opportunity has been missed.

As well as there being frustration after a 3-2 defeat at Manchester City, the Tractor Boys have only earned draws against Nottingham Forest and Hull City respectively.

However, Ipswich came from behind to secure a share of the spoils in both contests, keeping the club within touching distance of the top six.

Although O'Neil will perhaps be prioritising staying at least four points clear of the relegation zone, Ipswich currently possess the joint-fourth best attacking record in the division with 14 goals.

Furthermore, their only defeat at Portman Road this season has come against Liverpool, Ipswich earning five points from the other fixtures versus Sunderland, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Nevertheless, O'Neil welcomes one of his former clubs to East Anglia with Bournemouth one of the form teams in Europe.

Since a 5-1 defeat at Chelsea on October 10, Marco Rose's side have won seven games in a row across three different competitions.

A total of 19 goals have been netted during that period, while the only goal that they have conceded came in the 3-1 win at Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday.

Given Bournemouth's relatively-small squad, Rose will not be getting carried away with his team's form, but the South-coast outfit are one game away from a near-perfect return during a run of nine matches in less than a month.

Sunderland, Manchester United and Leeds United have been defeated in succession in the top flight. However, the success at Old Trafford remains their only away win in the Premier League in four games.

Ipswich Town Premier League form:

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

Bournemouth Premier League form:

Bournemouth form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

While O'Neil is unlikely to make many changes to his Ipswich XI, Azor Matusiwa, Daizen Maeda and Jack Clarke are all alternatives in midfield and the final third.

Despite not scoring for five matches, Emersonn is expected to keep his place ahead of Zian Flemming.

Sasa Lukic is in line to be available after being given an extra week to recover from a groin injury.

Having rotated his Bournemouth side for the Sparta Prague fixture, Rose is expected to revert back to the starting lineup from the win over Leeds.

That will see Djordje Petrovic, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, Tyler Adams, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Rayan and Evanilson all come back into the team.

Although Alex Scott has returned to training after a thigh injury, it remains to be seen whether the England international will be risked.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Ouattara, O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Luis, Palacios; Fatawu, Enciso, Philogene; Emersonn

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Silva, Hill, Truffert; Christie, Adams; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

We say: Ipswich Town 1-3 Bournemouth

Ipswich will feel that their lighter schedule and week off from action gives them a clear advantage for this contest. However, we cannot back against a Bournemouth side who are free-scoring and searching for their eighth successive victory in all competitions.

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