Sparta Prague vs. Bournemouth: How to watch Europa League fixture, date, time, live stream and TV channel

Bournemouth will continue their maiden European campaign in Thursday's meeting with Sparta Prague in the Europa League league phase.

The Cherries are sitting in third place in the Europa League standings, while the hosts start matchday four in 16th position.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the key details about how to tune into the European fixture.

What time does Sparta Prague vs. Bournemouth kick off?

The game will get underway at 18:45pm local time on Thursday, which will be a 17:45 kick-off for UK viewers.

Where is Sparta Prague vs. Bournemouth being played?

Bournemouth will travel to Stadion Letna, which can hold over 18,000 spectators.

Sparta have won six of their nine competitive home matches this season (D1, L2), although they have failed to win two of their last three games in front of their supporters.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers with the required subscription can watch the game on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can catch the game on the HBO Max website and app with a TNT Sports subscription. The HBO Max app is available on a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, smart TVs and game consoles.

There is also the option to purchase a TNT Sports subscription as an add-on on Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

There will be match highlights available on the HBO Max website and app, as well as the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

The @footballontnt X account will also share key moments from Thursday's contest.

What is at stake for Sparta Prague and Bournemouth?

After featuring in the Conference League last 16 last term, Sparta are aiming to make it back-to-back European knockout appearances in this season's Europa League.

Brian Priske's side are currently sitting in a seeded spot for the knockout round playoffs, with three points separating them from the top eight and a one-point gap to the teams sitting just outside the top 24.

In regard to their overall form, Sparta will be looking to spark an upturn in fortunes after winning just one of their last six competitive matches.

In contrast to their hosts, Bournemouth carry significant momentum into the midweek fixture after winning each of their last six competitive matches without conceding, including a 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Marco Rose's side are looking to maintain their 100% Europa League record after starting their European campaign with three successive wins over Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz and AC Milan.

Another win on Thursday would further strengthen their hopes of a top-eight finish and an automatic last-16 spot.