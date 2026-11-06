Real Madrid transfer news: First summer 2027 signing already identified with £68m rising star

The summer 2027 transfer window is a long way off, but Real Madrid already appear to have a file to consider involving a rising star.

Will Nico Paz return to Real Madrid? The Argentine attacking midfielder left the Spanish club in the summer of 2024 to join Como. After two fine seasons in Italy, the 22-year-old was expected back at Real Madrid last summer, as they held a buy-back option. He ultimately refused to return to the Santiago Bernabeu in order to continue his development under Cesc Fabregas.

It was a decision embraced by the Argentina international, and one that has paid off, as he continues to shine at Como. At the start of this season, he has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 13 matches.

Nico Paz is a genuine rising star of world football. To keep him, Como spent £55m (€66m) in total, but Real Madrid still hold the future of the Argentine gem in their hands thanks to a £67m (€80m) buy-back clause.

However, in this case, Fabrizio Romano reports that the clause will only take effect in the summer 2027 transfer window.

Last chance for Real Madrid to bring Nico Paz back

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

If the Spanish giants do not bring back their former starlet next summer, they will lose control over his future for good.

Real Madrid will therefore face an important dilemma. On the one hand, they have every interest in bringing back such a talent to strengthen their attack.

Next summer will be the last time the La Liga side benefit from a preferential price and an advantage over the other suitors. The market value of the Argentine prodigy, already £67m (€80m), is bound to rise year after year as he confirms his full potential at Como.

With regard to a return of Nico Paz to Real Madrid next summer, Romano also reveals that the player himself and Jose Mourinho spoke this summer.

‘Coach, I love Real Madrid and I respect you, but I would rather stay at Como for at least one more season to keep progressing,’ he told the Special One during that video call.

A generational talent who could cause huge problems

© Imago / Newscom World

You never know whether Real Madrid’s train will come round again.

The attacking midfielder could therefore seize this potentially final opportunity to return to the Spanish capital, where he has only been able to play eight matches at senior level since the start of his career.

On the other hand, Real Madrid already have Jude Bellingham as their number 10. The Englishman is also young (23) and performing very well. Arda Guler (21), who is also an attacking midfielder by trade, can be added to that. A return for Nico Paz could therefore create a significant logjam in that area.

Jose Mourinho could be forced to move some players to different positions to try to please everyone, with Real Madrid’s attack already well stocked with Vinicius Junior, Mbappe, Rodrygo and Diomande. Unless a major departure occurs, the return of the prodigy could create problems in a dressing room full of egos.