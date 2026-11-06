Arsenal transfer news: ‘You couldn’t blame’ Saliba for Real Madrid move, warns former Gunner

William Gallas has spoken about Real Madrid’s interest in William Saliba in recent months. The former defender does not see the French international turning down the Spanish giants.

During the last summer transfer window, Arsenal rejected a £144.5m (€170m) swap deal for William Saliba with Real Madrid. Real Madrid were prepared to send Rodrygo to London to land the French international. Arsenal immediately rejected the proposal and made the former Saint-Etienne player untouchable.

In September 2025, the centre-back extended his contract with the English club until June 2030. A sign of long-term commitment? According to William Gallas, the 25-year-old will find it hard to turn down a fresh approach from the Spanish giants.

William Gallas: ‘Real Madrid is Real Madrid’

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‘Are Arsenal at a high enough level now that William Saliba would turn down Real Madrid if they came in for him?’ the former Arsenal defender (2006-2010) wondered in an interview with SeatPick, before answering his own question: ‘I know a lot of people will be mad about what I’m going to say right now, but if we are talking about the history of both clubs, Real Madrid and Arsenal, then Real Madrid is Real Madrid. They are on a different level.’

So, although Arsenal are once again establishing themselves as a powerhouse in England and Europe, Gallas believes Real Madrid, who have not won a trophy for a year and a half, remain a more attractive destination, even a dream for players.

‘Madrid is Madrid, and I’m telling you, any player who has the opportunity to go to Madrid, they will try to go there, and you can’t blame them. You couldn’t blame a player like Saliba if that is his decision,’ added the 49-year-old. Could a transfer take place?

William Saliba to Real Madrid: record could be broken in any transfer

© Iconsport / PA Images

Real Madrid may soon need to strengthen the heart of their defence. Antonio Rudiger is under contract until June 2027, while Eder Militao’s deal expires in June 2028 and Raul Asencio does not appear to feature in Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Real Madrid could therefore try their luck again with William Saliba in 2027.

If the 25-year-old Frenchman, who is valued at £85m (€100m) on the market, opens the door to an exit, Arsenal will have no interest in doing the Spanish giants any favours and will surely want to set a new record for the transfer of a defender.

That record is held by Josko Gvardiol, who joined Manchester City for £76.5m (€90m). It is a figure that would make everyone think twice, even Real Madrid.