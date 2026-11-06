Preview: Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC - prediction, team news, lineups

With their MLS playoff ambitions hanging in the balance, Seattle Sounders go head to head with Los Angeles FC in a must-win season finale at Lumen Field on Sunday morning.

While the hosts find themselves under pressure for a result this weekend, Los Angeles find themselves in a comfortable position and will look to gather momentum ahead of their post-season campaign.

Match preview

Seattle Sounders suffered a major blow in their push for playoff qualification last Sunday when they were dismantled 5-1 by Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps when the two sides squared off at BC Place.

The tie was over at half time, with Vancouver racing into a commanding three-goal lead through Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Mathias Laborda, before White and Aleksa Cvetkovic netted on either side of Jordan Morris’s 62nd-minute strike in the second half to cap off a dominant team display.

The result against Vancouver further highlighted Seattle Sounders’ late-season slump and significant momentum drop ahead of the playoffs, with Brian Schmetzer’s men failing to win each of their last five matches (2D 3L) since picking up four straight victories between September 24 and October 11.

Having lost to Minnesota in the playoff first round last season, the Sounders’ poor decline left them with little margin for error in the race for a fourth straight playoff appearance, as they sit 10th in the Western Conference standings, trailing seventh-placed Los Angeles Galaxy by just one point while holding a narrow two-point cushion over Minnesota United in 12th.

With results elsewhere also proving decisive, Seattle Sounders need maximum points this weekend to strengthen their chances of extending their season, but they will need to be at their best against an opposing side who have eight of their 10 meetings since June 2023.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Unlike this weekend’s hosts, Los Angeles FC find themselves in a more comfortable situation, having already guaranteed a spot in the playoffs despite a trail of underwhelming performances at the business end of the season.

After picking up one win and three draws in their four October fixtures, the Black and Gold were guilty of a lethargic display last Monday when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Minnesota United to record their first defeat since losing 1-0 against Dallas on September 27.

Joaquin Pereyra was on song for the visitors at the BMO Stadium, scoring on either side of Cherrion Valerius’s 34th-minute goal to put the visitors in the driver’s seat, before Sergio Vasquez netted an 89th-minute consolation for the hosts.

Since their Leagues Cup run back in August, Los Angeles FC have failed to win 12 of their 14 league matches, losing five and claiming seven draws, with their two victories coming at home against New York Red Bulls and Austin FC respectively.

Despite their recent struggles, Xavier Tamarit’s men currently sit sixth in the Western Conference table with 47 points from 33 games, three points above seventh-placed Los Angeles Galaxy in the final automatic playoff spot, and four points above Seattle Sounders outside the coveted top-nine places.

While Los Angeles FC will look to close out the season on a strong note and gather momentum ahead of their post-season journey, results on the road leave a lot to be desired, with this weekend’s visitors failing to win any of their last seven games on the road since July’s 3-0 victory over local rivals LA Galaxy.

Seattle Sounders Major League Soccer form:

Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Iconsport

Seattle Sounders remain without several players down the spine of the team, with the likes of Nikola Petkovic (knee), Pedro de La Vega (calf) and 30-year-old forward Danny Musovski (head) all sidelined through injuries.

They are joined on the club’s injury table by American forward Paul Rothrock, who has been sidelined since coming off with a hamstring problem in September’s 1-1 stalemate with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Colombian defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade has also missed the last three matches through a hamstring injury and is also out of contention for this weekend’s hosts.

Los Angeles FC has their fair share of injury concerns, with goalkeeper Cabral Carter (arm), Yevgen Cheberko (leg) and American midfielder Timothy Tillman (pelvis) all ruled out of the trip to Lumen Field.

Veteran defender Aaron Long was forced off injured midway through the game against Minnesota United last time out through a head injury and the 34-year-old is also set to miss Sunday’s matchup.

Seattle Sounders possible starting lineup:

Thomas; Kossa-Rienzi, Roldan, Ragen, Tolo; Brunell, Roldan; Ferreira, Rusnak, Morris; Joveljic

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Porteous, Tafari, Segura; Choiniere, Jesus; Sieb, Son, Walta; Bouanga

We say: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Los Angeles FC

While Los Angeles have already secured a playoff spot, Seattle Sounders find themselves in a must-win situation as they push to finish in the coveted top-nine places on the final day.

Recent meetings between the two sides suggest another tough challenge for Seattle, but Los Angeles’ relatively comfortable position could work in Schmetzer’s side's favour, with the hosts doing just enough to secure maximum points in front of their home supporters.

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