Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Crystal Palace: Ryan Gravenberch, Hugo Ekitike latest

Liverpool will look to respond to their latest defeat by beating Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

The Reds not only lost 1-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend, but they also lost 3-2 against Fenerbahce on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Andoni Iraola cannot afford to head into the next international break on the back of a third consecutive loss in all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

Ryan Gravenberch

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Heel

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Ryan Gravenberch was left on the bench against Arsenal on November 1, and he was left out of the squad that faced Fenerbahce three days later.

Iraola confirmed that he was dealing with a fracture in his foot, and he has cast doubt on whether the Dutchman will be involved before the international break, though he has not ruled him out of featuring in some capacity against Palace.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

© Iconsport / Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Speedster Jeremie Frimpong was brought on at half time against Brentford on October 17 but had to be replaced just seven minutes later with a hamstring injury.

The right-back is set to be sidelined until after the international break, and Iraola stated on October 19, "It’s going to be difficult, I think, before the [November international] break. We will try but it's going to be difficult to have him."

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: December 26 (vs. Hull City)

Striker Hugo Ekitike has been out of action since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April, and is going through rehabilitation following surgery on the tear.

The Frenchman is unlikely to take to the pitch for some time, but has been included in Liverpool's squad for the Champions League league-phase, and could return during the festive period.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni is another long-term absentee for Liverpool, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025.

Speaking on October 15, Iraola revealed that the defender has faced a setback, saying, "It’s taking more time than we wanted. The plan was to train with the team in this past international break [but] probably it’s going to be in the next [one]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Right-back Conor Bradley has been unavailable since picking up a major knee injury against Arsenal in January, though he is planning a return this autumn.

The academy graduate has yet to join team training, but is making progress in his rehabilitation and started doing ball work earlier this month.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this match.