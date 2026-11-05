Liverpool transfer news: Reds in ‘advanced talks’ over new contract for player ‘trusted’ by Andoni Iraola

Liverpool have reportedly entered advanced negotiations with teenage starlet Trey Nyoni over a new contract.

The Reds suffered a disappointing 3-2 Champions League defeat away against Fenerbahce on Wednesday, but it was a memorable night for Nyoni who scored his first goal for the club.

At the age of 19 years and 127 days, Nyoni became the youngest player in the club's history to score his first goal for the team in a European Cup match, while he is Liverpool’s second youngest Champions League goalscorer after Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nyoni has stepped up to Andoni Iraola’s first team this season after the Reds rejected a £30m offer from Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window.

The academy graduate was handed his first Premier League start for Liverpool in their 1-0 defeat to champions Arsenal at Anfield last weekend and has played 12 times for the Reds across all competitions this term.

Nyoni has made a notable impression in Iraola’s midfield playing alongside either Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai or Ryan Gravenberch, and the youngster could soon be rewarded with an improved deal.

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Liverpool keen to reward Nyoni with new contract

According to The Athletic, Nyoni is in advanced talks with Liverpool over extending his contract, even though his current deal runs until June 2030.

The report adds that Nyoni has been discussing his future with Liverpool for 'months', with the club keen to reward him with fresh terms to reflect his first-team emergence under Iraola.

While a contract extension has yet to be finalised, it is understood that there is optimism that an agreement will be reached, with a breakthrough in negotiations expected soon.

Speaking to reporters before Liverpool’s loss to Fenerbahce, Iraola made it clear that he believes Nyoni is now “in a very good place” to enhance his development.

“Trey just has to continue in the same way as since the beginning of pre-season, be ready for all of the games,” said the Spaniard.

“We trust him, he’s doing very well. We have to encourage him to continue learning, improving and getting experience. But he’s in a very good place.”

With Gravenberch facing a spell on the sidelines through injury and Szoboszlai having only just recovered from an injury of his own, Nyoni is a strong contender to start again for Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.