Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola could lose £15m attacker to Premier League 'admirers' after disastrous spell

Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliot could sign for Leeds United permanently in the January transfer window, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds attacker is currently on loan at Valencia, though he has not enjoyed a particularly productive spell in Spain, with the 23-year-old yet to start for the club this season.

Elliott was in fact sent off against Villarreal on October 24, and rumours have suggested that Valencia could end his loan this winter.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola did not show that he trusted the Englishman during pre-season, and with his contract set to expire in summer 2028, a permanent exit may make sense.

Football Insider claim that Leeds United would be prepared to move for him in the January transfer window if an opportunity arose.

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Harvey Elliott news: Why Liverpool should sell in January transfer window

Elliott is valued by Transfermarkt at just £15m, but it would be surprising if the Reds managed to recoup anywhere close to that fee in the winter.

However, the attacker is unlikely to earn any minutes for Iraola, whose system requires a level of intensity that he has not yet shown he is capable of, and sitting on the bench would only further deteriorate his value.

While a new loan should not be ruled out, it remains to be seen if Elliott would be open to another temporary exit given his move to Aston Villa last season was also disastrous.

If Leeds show any interest in the 23-year-old this January, the Reds should facilitate a sale, even if the fee they receive is relatively modest.

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Liverpool transfer news: Why has Harvey Elliott struggled?

One of the reasons for Elliott's struggles is that he has been largely overlooked since 2024, with managers like Unai Emery and Arne Slot not even using him as a rotation option.

The 23-year-old played just 371 minutes of Premier League football in 2024-25, and he played 113 minutes of league football last season.

While Elliott must bear responsibility for some of the fitness issues that have been raised during his time in Spain, it is understandable that he is not at his best considering his turbulent last two years.