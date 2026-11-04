Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Liverpool's Champions League campaign continues on Wednesday, when they travel to take on Fenerbahce at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

The Reds currently boast nine points from nine in the league phase and are in fourth place, whereas their hosts have two points and are in 31st place.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Liverpool's clash with Fenerbahce.

What time does Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool kick off?

Liverpool will kick off at 5:45pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool being played?

Fenerbahce will host Liverpool at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, a ground with a capacity of 47,911.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The European game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Fenerbahce and Liverpool?

In last season's edition of the Champions League, 16 points were needed to finish in the top eight and automatically qualify for the round of 16.

If Liverpool moved onto 12 points at the halfway stage of the league phase, then it would be difficult to see them failing to advance into the knockouts.

Fenerbahce will be keeping an eye on 24th given teams ranked 24th to ninth are given the chance to compete in a playoff for a place in the round of 16, and they are only one point behind 24th-placed Napoli.

A defeat for the hosts should not lead to panic, but they would need to beat the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk and LASK Linz.