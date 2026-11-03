Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch suffers fracture as Andoni Iraola explains latest injury blow

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has offered further detail on the heel injury that has ruled Ryan Gravenberch out of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Fenerbahce.

On Tuesday morning, Liverpool released a statement announcing that the Netherlands international would be unavailable for the trip to Istanbul and would remain on Merseyside for treatment.

Gravenberch was an unused substitute during Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal on Sunday, which was originally believed to have been a selection decision from Iraola, who started Alexis Mac Allister and Trey Nyoni against the Gunners.

However, Gravenberch's demotion from the first XI was down to his new fitness issue, which Iraola confirmed in his pre-game press conference was a fracture of the heel.

The Liverpool boss conceded that Gravenberch has shown no improvement over the last 48 hours, although he did not rule him out of Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Liverpool team news: Andoni Iraola explains Ryan Gravenberch blow

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

“I don’t know, it’s a day-to-day thing," Iraola said when asked if Gravenberch could make the trip to Selhurst Park. "It’s a fracture of the heel. It’s about the pain.

"He has been with some discomfort. The other day against Arsenal he was warming up and he was not fully confident. He hasn’t improved since then.

“But it’s going to be something that every day we ask him, every day we see how he is. If he can be available for the weekend, lovely, he would be a very good help for us. But I cannot tell you right now."

Gravenberch played the full 90 in both of Liverpool's last two Champions League games against LASK Linz and Fenerbahce, and his absence could open the door for Nyoni to keep his place in the first XI.

The 19-year-old made his full Premier League debut in the loss to Arsenal, completing 59 minutes of the contest, after featuring for over 80 minutes against LASK and Villarreal.

Andoni Iraola makes Trey Nyoni claim before Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool

© Imago

Asked how big an opportunity Wednesday's game could be for Nyoni with Gravenberch out, Iraola added: "He has to continue in the same place he has been since the beginning of pre-season.

"He's playing most of the games, we trust him, he's doing very well. I think we have to encourage him to continue improving, continue learning, but he's in a very good place."

Dominik Szoboszlai is another midfield option for Liverpool after recovering from a hamstring injury, as the Reds aim to make it four wins from four in the 2026-27 Champions League.

Iraola's men are one of just five teams with nine points from their first three games and occupy third place in the Champions League table, only below Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference.