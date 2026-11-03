Team News: Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Liverpool will reunite with a familiar face in the Champions League on Wednesday, when Dirk Kuyt's Fenerbahce welcome Andoni Iraola's Reds to Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

The Yellow Canaries were held to a 2-2 draw by Slavia Prague on matchday three, while the Merseysiders came from behind to beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

FENERBAHCE

Out: Marco Asensio (knee), Jayden Oosterwolde (hamstring), Kojo Peprah Oppong (undisclosed)

Doubtful: Nathan Ake (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ederson; Muldur, Brown, Skriniar, Mercan; Kante, Guendouzi; Greenwood, Kahveci, Aydin; Lukaku

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Connor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Ryan Gravenberch (heel)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas