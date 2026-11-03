Chelsea transfer news: Liverpool, Blues 'set sights' on £40m Brentford signing

Liverpool and Chelsea have allegedly identified Brentford defender El Hadji Malick Diouf as a potential transfer target for 2027.

With both clubs sitting in the top five of the Premier League table, there are plenty of positives for their respective new managers to take.

However, there is an argument that one of their weakest positions in the team is left-back, more so in quality than in depth.

The likes of Milos Kerkez, Kostas Tsimikas, Marco Palestra, Jorrel Hato and Pep Chavarria would not be viewed as certain starters at Arsenal or Manchester City.

According to D Sports, Diouf has emerged as a possible option on both club's radar.

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Liverpool, Chelsea make Diouf 'contact'

The report alleges that Liverpool and Chelsea have already made contact with the Senegal international's representatives.

Interest in the 21-year-old seemingly stems from his lack of Premier League minutes since signing from West Ham United during the summer transfer window.

Diouf, a £40m signing, has made just one start and four substitute outings, with a further two starts coming in the EFL Cup.

With Diouf having a contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until at least 2031, the assumption is that Brentford will reject any interest in his signature.

Nevertheless, the player moved to the Bees expecting to be first-choice. Instead, Keane Lewis-Potter has excelled in the role since the start of the season.

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Diouf Brentford exit unlikely

Brentford have a reputation of being shrewd with their transfer business and they would not have signed Diouf without a long-term plan.

Despite the form of Lewis-Potter, Diouf will be called upon as the season progresses, with Brentford attempting to earn a first-ever appearance in Europe.

If Brentford achieve a top-eight finish in the Premier League, any interested club would have very little chance of tempting the West Londoners into a sale.