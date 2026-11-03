'You have not seen my best’ - Gordon admits he must be ‘more selfish’ after Barcelona

Anthony Gordon has admitted he should be more selfish at Barcelona after a start to life at Camp Nou that has brought three goals and four assists in 14 matches. The England winger spoke to the media ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Aston Villa on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm UK time), the fourth matchday of the competition, with the La Liga leaders aiming to secure direct qualification for the last 16.

Signed from Newcastle United in May for around £68m (€80m), the 25-year-old has won the trust of boss Hansi Flick on the left of attack, but he has been asked to score more. Barcelona have scored 57 goals in 14 games this season, an average of around four per match, yet Gordon has only three of them. By comparison, Raphinha has 17 and Lamine Yamal 12.

‘I think I can do it more, I can maybe be a little bit more selfish sometimes,’ Gordon said. ‘I think sometimes I maybe pass too much. I should definitely score more goals, but like I said, the reality is goals win games and I am here to win trophies.’

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Gordon adapting to a new country and style

After building his entire career in the Premier League, Gordon arrived in Catalonia with the difficult task of adapting to a new playing philosophy, a different culture and climate, and another language. He surprised Barcelona fans by answering a few questions in Spanish in his first interview and has since been embraced by the squad.

His characteristics fit the collective needs of Barcelona. He has already praised his connection with Pedri, whose vision and technical quality allow him to spot Gordon’s pacy runs in behind the defence down the flank. Without the ball, Gordon also applies a high-intensity press in an attempt to win possession back.

He also said recently that his football intelligence was hugely underrated during his time at Newcastle.

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Gordon rates his first 13 games

Asked to assess his first 13 games in a Barcelona shirt, Gordon made it clear he has not yet reached his peak but believes he is in a favourable setting to show his talent under the German boss.

‘I would give myself a seven or 7.5,’ he said. ‘I started very well, considering the change of club, country... but I can do more. It will take me a while to adapt completely, and when that happens, you will see my best. You have not seen it yet.’