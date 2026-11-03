Preview: Thun vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams still searching for their first win in the Europa League league phase will meet on Thursday, as Thun host Hearts at Arena Thun.

The hosts are 32nd in the standings with no points from two games, while the visitors are 29th with one point from two fixtures.

Match preview

Thun enjoyed a historic 2025-26 season, winning the Swiss Super League title for the first time in their history and in their first year back in the top-flight after earning promotion in 2024-25.

However, Thun have failed to build on that stunning achievement in 2026-27, currently sitting ninth in the Swiss Super League and suffering elimination from both the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

Thun, as a result, dropped into the Conference League, where Gian Luca Privitelli's side have lost each of their opening two league phase fixtures, losing 1-0 to Twente and Hajduk Split.

Despite their difficult season to date, Thun did secure a much-needed victory at the weekend, staging a brilliant late comeback to win 5-4 against Lausanne-Sport, ending a five-game winless run.

© Iconsport / Ryan Fleming, Alamy Live News

Thun will also draw confidence from the recent struggles of opponents Hearts, who are also winless in the league phase and head into Thursday's match with just one win in their last six matches across all competitions.

The Jambos most recently endured a disappointing 2-1 defeat to rivals Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, with an early goal from Claudio Braga cancelled out by goals from Martin Boyle and Jamie McGrath.

In the Conference League, Hearts drew their opening game 1-1 with Nordsjaelland before losing 2-0 to Trabzonspor last time out, leaving them still in search of their first win.

Wouter Vrancken's side have faced a particularly tough time away from Tynecastle Park in recent weeks, winning only one of their last five away matches, although that did come against Motherwell in their last game on the road.

Thun Conference League form:

Thun form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

L

L

Hearts Conference League form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Thun will be without Louis Passavant, Genis Montolio, Fabio Saiz, Mats Seiler and Marc Gutbub due to ongoing injury issues.

Thun are yet to score in the League Phase, and they will be relying on Brighton Labeau and Furkan Dursun to finally open their account on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hearts are contending with numerous injury problems, including Oisin McEntee, Christian Dale Borchgrevink, Harry Milne, Ageu, Blair Spittal, Tom Renaud and Craig Halkett, while Calvin Miller and Rogers Mato are both doubts.

James Wilson could replace Miller in attack, starting alongside Braga, Josh McPake and Sabah Kerjota, with Laurent Mendy and Tomas Magnusson in the middle of the park.

Thun possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Fehr, Burki, Bamert, Mambwa; Reichmuth, Roth, Kait, Maier; Labeau, Dursun

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, Fagan-Walcott, McCart, Kingsley; Kerjota, Magnusson, Mendy, McPake; Wilson, Braga

We say: Thun 0-1 Hearts

Both teams head into this match off the back of difficult runs, but with Hearts' offensive capabilities and Thun's struggle for goals, we are predicting the away side to win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.