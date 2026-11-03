Preview: AC Milan vs Ferencvaros - prediction, team news, lineups

One of five teams still with maximum points in the Europa League, Hungarian giants Ferencvaros will put that perfect record on the line when they visit AC Milan on Thursday.

Though Milan celebrated a domestic derby win at San Siro last time out, they are at risk of making an early exit from Europe.

Match preview

Seven-time European champions, Milan were humbled by modest Bournemouth in their last Europa League match, falling behind within a few minutes before seeing their captain sent off.

Without Mike Maignan, the Rossoneri went on to lose 3-0 on England's south coast, leaving them on three points from as many league-phase games.

Ruben Amorim had started with defeat to his old club Benfica, before recording a 4-0 victory in Salzburg, so his side certainly have some work left if they are to qualify for the knockout rounds.

It has been an eventful fortnight since Milan were picked off by the Cherries: first, they beat free-falling Udinese 2-0, then they suffered another midweek meltdown.

Amorim's unbeaten domestic record finally ended in a chaotic encounter at San Siro, which finished 4-2 to Bologna, and that was far from ideal preparation for the Derby della Madonnina.

Yet, the rampant Rossoneri surged into a two-goal lead over Inter on Saturday night, before their old foes pulled one back; then, as half time approached, Diego Moreira's stunning free-kick essentially put the result beyond doubt.

So, having closed within four points of their city rivals, Milan sit fifth in Serie A and are still in what could be a multi-club title race.

© Imago / Buzzi

While Milan lie 24th in the Europa League table - occupying the final playoff place as things stand - Ferencvaros may be eyeing automatic entry to the last 16.

Hungary's most successful club currently sit fourth with maximum points, following a home win over Portuguese second-tier side Torreense last month.

Though they were level at half time, second-half strikes from Mariano Gomez and Krisztian Lisztes - scored either side of an own goal - saw Fradi stroll to a 4-1 victory.

After previously beating Celtic and Viktoria Plzen, Balazs Borbely's men are very much in contention to make the top eight, which would help them skip the precarious playoff round.

Incidentally, the last time Ferencvaros won four consecutive matches in major UEFA competition was way back in the 1967-68 campaign, when they posted six straight wins en route to the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup final.

Given recent results, Borbely's squad might hope to emulate that run: including all domestic games and four rounds of Europa League qualifying, they have only lost once this season.

Sunday's 2-0 victory over Paks left them just two points behind Hungarian league leaders - and reigning champions - ETO Gyor, but Fradi have one game in hand.

AC Milan Europa League form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Ferencvaros Europa League form:

Ferencvaros form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

After the Milan derby and before Sunday's trip to Genoa, Amorim is set to rotate his squad, with players such as Alphadjo Cisse being promoted from the bench.

The young forward - who scored a hat-trick versus Salzburg and a brace against Bologna - could join Omari Hutchinson and Davide Bartesaghi in a reshuffled lineup.

As Maignan must serve a suspension for his red card against Bournemouth, Lorenzo Torriani should deputise in goal.

Injured quintet Fikayo Tomori, Samuel Chukwueze, Mattia Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are still unavailable, while Filippo Terracciano remains a doubt.

Ferencvaros will be missing Slovakia midfielder Matus Bero, and Bence Otvos has yet to complete his recovery from an ACL injury.

Up front, Kristoffer Zachariassen (three goals, one assist) and Dele Yusuf (two goals, two assists) both aim to extend a fine start to the league phase.

The pair also notched one goal apiece last weekend; Serbian winger Veljko Birmancevic should join them in the final third.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Torriani; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi; Hutchinson, Musah, Jashari, Cisse; Pulisic, Ramos

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Radnoti; O. Nagy, Zohore, Gomez, O'Dowda; Maiga, A. Nagy; Arzani, Zachariassen, Birmancevic; Yusuf

We say: AC Milan 2-1 Ferencvaros

Under pressure to collect all three points on home turf, Milan may struggle to beat Ferencvaros, whose last loss dates back to the end of July.

Nonetheless, Fradi face an altogether new challenge at the historic San Siro, where Amorim's men have begun to shown signs of promise.

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