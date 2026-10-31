Saturday's Serie A predictions including AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Udinese vs. Roma

Today's Serie A predictions include the mouthwatering Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter Milan, as well as Udinese hosting title-contending Roma.

© Iconsport / Spada / LaPresse

Fresh from stunning AC Milan at San Siro, in-form Bologna welcome 16th-placed Monza to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday, aiming to claim their fourth victory under Raffaele Palladino.

Samuel Mbangula was the hero as the Rossoblu ended Ruben Amorim's unbeaten league start and climbed to 11th in the Serie A table, and they now seek another triumph that could lift them into the division's top half.

We say: Bologna 3-1 Monza

Monza's 16-goal return demonstrates that they carry a genuine attacking threat, but conceding a league-high 22 leaves them ill-equipped to control matches against improving opponents.

Bologna should capitalise on those defensive frailties and follow their memorable San Siro triumph with a convincing first home win of the campaign.

> Bologna vs. Monza preview

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Still winless in Serie A since August, Udinese host title-chasing Roma at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday, with the visitors looking to close the gap on joint leaders Inter Milan and Lazio.

Under-fire Kosta Runjaic avoided a seventh consecutive defeat in the goalless draw at Parma, but his goal-shy team now face the third-placed side in this weekend's 10th round.

We say: Udinese 1-3 Roma

Roma's recent defensive openness offers some hope to an Udinese side searching for their first goal in four league matches, particularly if Davis builds on his encouraging midweek performance.

However, Le Zebrette's fragility and the visitors' range of match-winners point towards Gasperini's men claiming another high-scoring victory.

> Udinese vs. Roma preview

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Already seven points behind after another midweek meltdown, AC Milan will try to stay in touch with Serie A leaders Inter Milan when the pair meet for Saturday's Derby della Madonnina.

Before facing their city rivals, Milan suffered a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Bologna, while Inter kept hold of top spot with victory in Venezia - once again getting over the line thanks to two late goals.

We say: AC Milan 1-1 Inter Milan

While Milan claimed all the spoils last term, these sides took the Derby della Madonnina down to Australia during pre-season, drawing 1-1 in Perth - that result could be repeated more meaningfully this week.

Both teams have injuries - and both bosses are warning of fatigue at a very busy stage of the campaign - so they might begrudgingly shake hands on a draw.

> AC Milan vs. Inter Milan preview