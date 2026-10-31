Saturday's La Liga predictions including Barcelona vs. Alaves, Levante vs. Atletico Madrid

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's home fixture with Alaves, and a contest between Levante and Atletico Madrid.

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Atletico Madrid will aim to record a seventh straight win in Spain's top flight when they head to Levante on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Levante are 14th in the division on 10 points.

We say: Levante 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico are in a good place at the moment, and we are expecting Simeone's team to shade a close match against Levante this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Levante vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

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Celta Vigo will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten in Spain's top flight to eight matches when they head to Madrid on Saturday to tackle Rayo Vallecano.

The visitors are currently ninth in the La Liga table, picking up 12 points from their first 10 matches of the season, while Rayo are 16th in the division on nine points.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Celta Vigo

This is a tricky match to call, as Celta are on a long unbeaten run, but wins have been hard to find of late. We are expecting it to be tight, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups

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Real Betis will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Malaga on Saturday evening.

The Seville outfit will enter the match off the back of a goalless draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga, while Malaga beat Alcazar 3-0 in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Malaga

Malaga are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Betis, but home advantage should contribute to Pellegrini's side gathering a valuable three points this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Malaga, including team news and predicted lineups

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Barcelona will be aiming to recover from back-to-back defeats when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Alaves on Saturday night.

The Catalan outfit will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico, while Alaves drew 1-1 with Malaga in their last game in Spain's top flight.

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Alaves

Barcelona need a result after back-to-back defeats, and we are fully expecting Flick's team to return to winning ways at Camp Nou on Saturday evening.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Alaves, including team news and predicted lineups