Preview: Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Blackpool to Hillsborough Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their latest installation of League One action in the 2026-27 campaign.

In their previous league outing, the Owls played out a score draw with an in-form Cambridge United side on home soil, while the Tangerines were thumped 4-1 by Mansfield Town at Bloomfield Road.

Match preview

Following their inevitable relegation from the Championship in the 2025-26 season, finishing rock bottom of the division without a single point after being handed multiple deductions, Sheffield Wednesday have experienced a mixed start to their life in the third tier.

Despite losing just one of their opening nine fixtures, sitting inside the playoffs having collected 18 points over that span, consecutive 2-0 losses against Notts County and Doncaster Rovers in the previous fortnight have cost Henrik Pedersen his job as Owls manager, with Matt Hamshaw now taking the role on an interim basis.

While they have struggled in their league endeavours, Sheffield Wednesday’s form in cup competitions has been extremely promising as although they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second round, the hosts have already booked their place in the knockout phase of the EFL Trophy after winning both of their group games so far.

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Facing a Blackpool side that they boast an impressive recent record against, winning each of the latest four meetings between the sides, the Owls will be confident of recovering their league form on Sunday afternoon too and climbing back into the division’s playoff places.

© Imago / News Images

After an encouraging start to their 2026-27 campaign, winning two of their opening three matches to sit top of the League One table at the end of August, Blackpool have faltered in recent months and seen themselves gradually slide down the division.

Having claimed victory in just one of their previous eight fixtures, losing six matches over that period of time, the Tangerines have plummeted to 20th in the table and are kept above Peterborough United in the relegation zone by just a point heading into consecutive away league matches.

Although they have been a consistent attacking threat this season, failing to score in just two League One games, defensive frailty has certainly been the downfall for Ian Evatt’s men, with the visitors conceding fewer than just three other sides in the division over the previous 10 matches.

With only Wigan Athletic earning fewer than their three points on the road this season, Blackpool will have to be much improved on Sunday afternoon if they want to earn a first win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough since November 2012 and more importantly, maintain their place outside the League One bottom four.

Sheffield Wednesday League One form:

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Blackpool League One form:

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Blackpool form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

Having missed Tuesday night’s game against Cambridge United, it remains to be seen whether Liam Cooper can return to the matchday squad this weekend, while defensive partner Di’Shon Bernard is a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday with a knock too.

In attack, the Owls will certainly be without Jamal Lowe, who serves the final match of his suspension, George Brown and Louie Barry, though the latter is nearing a comeback from his ankle issues.

Elsewhere, Hamshaw will also be missing Ricardo Santos, Jordi Liongola, Jarvis Thornton, Joe Lumley, Cole McGhee and Tyler Onyango as the hosts continue to manage a brutally long injury list.

After netting the opener in the week, it is likely that Hull City loanee Mason Burstow leads the line in the absence of Lowe and Barry once again for Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Despite fully recovering from an ankle issue and returning to action against Aston Villa U21s in the week, Fraser Horsfall has been dealt a setback and is expected to miss Sunday’s clash for Blackpool.

The Tangerines are also without Irish midfielder CJ Hamilton and 33-year-old defender Michael Ihiekwe, who are suffering from knee ligament and muscle injuries respectively.

Having been dealt his second calf issue of the season last week, George Homeyman is set to have a period on the sidelines and will join Niall Ennis, who has spent nearly three months out with a foot problem.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Jerry Yates came off the bench to score for the visitors in the week and is likely to return to the starting lineup this Sunday after being overlooked against Mansfield in Blackpool’s last league fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Maynard-Brewer; Valery, Weaver, Cooper, James; Bannan, Mitchell; Slattery, Keillor-Dunn, Gray; Burstow

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Ashworth, Munroe; Morgan; Bowler, Anderson, Clarkson; Bloxham, Yates

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We say: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Blackpool

Following up a rocky few months by winning two of their previous three matches, Blackpool will be hoping that they can use their promising last fortnight to end the club’s barren streak against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend and climb away from the relegation zone.

However, while the Owls may be managing a change at the helm, we are backing the home team to pick up all three points on Sunday, ending their three match winless streak and climbing back into the playoff places.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.