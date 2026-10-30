Bournemouth vs Leeds: Cherries out to achieve winning feat for first time in Premier League history

Bournemouth will be looking to pull off a winning feat for the first time in their Premier League history when they take on Leeds United on Saturday.

After recording just two victories in his first eight matches, Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has seen his side put together a five-game winning run in all competitions without conceding a single goal.

Their most recent win took place in Wednesday's EFL Cup clash against Aston Villa, which saw Amine Adli, Lewis Cook and Alvaro Rodriguez all trouble the scorers in a 3-0 success.

After setting up a quarter-final tie against Liverpool, Bournemouth will turn their focus back to Premier League action for Saturday's home meeting with Leeds.

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Bournemouth chasing club first in Leeds clash

In their last two league outings, Bournemouth claimed a 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Vitality Stadium and a 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They now have the opportunity to claim three consecutive Premier League wins without conceding for the first the very first time.

Meanwhile, they last won three in a row in the top flight in the opening stages of the 2025-26 campaign, when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion across August and September.

The Cherries recorded shutouts in the first two of those wins, but conceded in the 2-1 victory against the Seagulls.

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Rose to face Farke for first time in three years

Rose is set to test himself against his compatriot Daniel Farke for the first time since the pair faced off in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season.

As RB Leipzig head coach, Rose lost 3-0 away to Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach before he got revenge with a 3-0 victory of his own in the return fixture.

Rose will head into the fixture without the services of Julian Araujo, Veljko Milosavljevic, Alex Toth and Alex Scott.

Junior Kroupi will be available for more minutes of the bench, and his potential involvement could be important after netting against Leeds home and away in the 2025-26 campaign.