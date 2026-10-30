Bournemouth vs Leeds: Marco Rose reveals major Alex Toth injury blow ahead of Premier League clash

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has revealed midfielder Alex Toth is expected to be out for "some months" with a serious muscle injury.

Toth's substitute appearance in the 3-0 win against AC Milan was cut short due to an apparent hamstring issue.

As a result, the Hungary international has been forced to miss the recent wins over Manchester United and Aston Villa in the Premier League and EFL Cup respectively.

Unfortunately for Bournemouth, Toth will miss many more games after Rose revealed in his pre-match press conference that the midfielder has sustained a "huge muscle injury".

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Toth to miss "some months" with muscle injury

“We will still assess Totty but I am sorry about him and for him, because we are going to miss him a little bit longer," Rose said.

“It’s a huge muscle injury. We just assess the situation, how we handle it, but he is going to be out for some months, I think.”

The injury blow prevents Toth from making a real attempt to establish himself in the Bournemouth side, having been restricted to just 13 appearances since arriving in January.

The 20-year-old has only featured in four matches under Rose and will now have to wait until he returns from injury before he can try to prove to the Bournemouth boss that he deserves more game time.

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Who are Rose's current midfield options?

Alex Scott remains unavailable for Saturday's Premier League clash against Leeds United as he continues to work his way back from a thigh injury.

Rose has admitted a decision is yet to be made as to whether to bring Scott back into the fold before the international break.

With Toth and Scott on the sidelines, Rose is currently working with Ryan Christie, Tyler Adams and Lewis Cook as his three main central midfield options.

In regard to other injury absentees, Bournemouth remain without the defensive duo of Julian Araujo and Veljko Milosavljevic.