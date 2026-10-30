Chelsea news: Where is Aaron Anselmino? Xabi Alonso gives update on Argentine defender

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed that Aaron Anselmino will remain sidelined until at least after the November international break.

Since signing from Boca Juniors in 2024, the Argentine defender has only made one competitive appearance for the Blues, which came in the Club World Cup.

Anselmino had racked up 10 outings on loan at Borussia Dortmund during the first half of last season before he was recalled and sent to fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg.

With just 15 minutes of football coming in France, the 21-year-old had hoped to make a fresh start under Alonso.

Instead, the centre-back has not featured for a single minute since the conclusion of pre-season.

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Alonso provides Anselmino update

At a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United, Alonso was asked for an update on Anselmino.

He replied: "He's not available yet.

"He's had a few things, a few injuries and it still will take a few weeks until he's fully fit and we need to be cautious with him because he has had a few of them so he's still not there."

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Time for Chelsea to allow Anselmino to leave Stamford Bridge

While Chelsea may not want to give up on Anselmino, it feels clear that he will never earn regular football at Chelsea.

Although he showcased his potential with Dortmund, he has not been able to stay fit at a number of different clubs.

Despite being due to turn 22 years of age in April, Anselmino has racked up just 2,252 minutes of senior football.

If a loan to a Championship club cannot be secured during the winter transfer window, Chelsea should allow Anselmino to move elsewhere on a permanent basis for the good of his career.