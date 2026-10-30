Premier League Gameweek 9
Chelsea
Oct 31, 2026 12.30pm
2
0
HT : 0 0
FT Stamford Bridge
Man Utd
  • Morgan Rogers 50' goal
  • Cole Palmer 64' goal
  • Mike Penders 90'+3' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Lisandro Martínez 59'
  • redcard Lisandro Martínez 63'
  • yellowcard Harry Maguire 65'
  • yellowcard Kobbie Mainoo 70'
  • yellowcard Bryan Mbeumo 81'
  • yellowcard Joshua Zirkzee 86'

Team News: Chelsea vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Chelsea vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Seeking a third straight win over Chelsea to alleviate the pressure on Michael Carrick, Manchester United head to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's Premier League lunchtime kickoff.

The Red Devils remain winless on the road this season but now meet a Blues side who have conceded two goals per game on average at home in the 2026-27 top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both sides.

CHELSEA vs. MAN UNITED

CHELSEA

Out: Maxence Lacroix (hamstring), Reece James (knee), Pedro (thigh), Emiliano Martinez (jaw), Jamie Gittens (ankle), Aaron Anselmino (unspecified), Jorrel Hato (unspecified)

Doubtful: Pep Chavarria (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Henderson, Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Rogers

MAN UNITED

Out: Luke Shaw (unspecified), Benjamin Sesko (shin), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Patrick Dorgu (thigh)

Doubtful: Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified), Marcus Rashford (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Santos, Baleba; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Mount; Cunha

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