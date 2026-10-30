Team News: Chelsea vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Seeking a third straight win over Chelsea to alleviate the pressure on Michael Carrick, Manchester United head to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's Premier League lunchtime kickoff.

The Red Devils remain winless on the road this season but now meet a Blues side who have conceded two goals per game on average at home in the 2026-27 top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both sides.

CHELSEA

Out: Maxence Lacroix (hamstring), Reece James (knee), Pedro (thigh), Emiliano Martinez (jaw), Jamie Gittens (ankle), Aaron Anselmino (unspecified), Jorrel Hato (unspecified)

Doubtful: Pep Chavarria (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Henderson, Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Rogers

MAN UNITED

Out: Luke Shaw (unspecified), Benjamin Sesko (shin), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Patrick Dorgu (thigh)

Doubtful: Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified), Marcus Rashford (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Santos, Baleba; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Mount; Cunha