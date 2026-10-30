Chelsea vs. Man United: Xabi Alonso, Michael Carrick sides bidding to end streaks stretching six decades

Chelsea and Manchester United square off in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to end and avoid setting new dismal streaks.

The showdown at Stamford Bridge takes place after these teams suffered one-sided defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth in their most recent top-flight encounters.

Although the Blues sit six points and 11 places ahead of the Red Devils in the Premier League table, the inconsistencies of Xabi Alonso's side make this game far more evenly-matched than will be perceived.

With three different managers in charge, Chelsea have already suffered the most Premier League defeats (11) since the start of March.

However, there are other streaks and runs that the two clubs will be eager to end with a positive result in West London.

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Chelsea out to end unusual Halloween streak

Chelsea will be playing their third home Premier League fixture on October 31, losing on each of their only other Halloween occasions at Stamford Bridge.

As well as a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United in 1992-93, Chelsea suffered a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in 2015-16.

The Blues also come into this contest having won just two of their last 17 Premier League games against this opponent.

If Man United prevail at Stamford Bridge this weekend, it will represent the first time since 1965 that the Red Devils have registered three successive league victories versus Chelsea.

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Man United out to avoid club records against Chelsea

Meanwhile, after a 4-1 defeat to Como and 3-0 loss against Bournemouth, Man United are bidding to avoid suffering three successive defeats by three goals or more for the first time since 1961.

Carrick is also looking to avoid becoming the first Man United manager since 1988 to go nine games without success in all competitions since 1988.

Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in the Premier League since February, while Man United are without a shutout in the 2026-27 top flight.

Nevertheless, there have been just seven goals across the last four meetings between these clubs.