Coventry vs. Sunderland: Frank Lampard needs one thing to keep Sky Blues in Premier League

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard needs one thing to ensure that the Sky Blues remain in the Premier League for the 2027-28 season, ex-Sky Blues striker Mark Hateley has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Lampard's men host Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League basement battle, which pits the 19th-placed Sky Blues against the 20th-ranked Black Cats, who are one point worse off in the Premier League table.

Coventry have taken maximum points against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest this term but head into Saturday's clash on the back of successive defeats, going down 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur and 1-0 to Fulham last time out.

However, Lampard's job is not under any serious threat despite Coventry's perilous position in the table, as he is only the bookies' seventh-favourite to be sacked after Pierre Sage, Michael Carrick, Alvaro Arbeloa, Regis Le Bris, Unai Emery and Oliver Glasner.

Nevertheless, if Lampard is to succeed at the CBS Arena this season, Hateley has highlighted the one thing the Chelsea legend needs - an owner willing to back him in the transfer market.

Coventry "have to invest" in Frank Lampard to stay in Premier League

© Iconsport / PA Images

“Frank is a good manager who knows the game inside out," Hateley said. "You have to invest in him. He grew up around football and understands more than simply the importance of winning matches.

"He knows about everything that goes into getting results, including keeping the group’s spirits up. But he needs an owner who will back him and give him the tools to do the job.

“I say this to businesspeople who come into football: in your own businesses, you set targets and judge people against them over an agreed period. If those targets are not met, you make a decision. You do not keep changing everything in the middle.

“You have to invest and give the manager a chance. If you get the appointment wrong, the ownership has to take responsibility too. Frank deserves that backing. Coventry are never going to be shopping for £100m players, but bringing better players into the group gives him a better chance of getting results.”

Coventry spent £138.6m on new signings during the 2026 summer transfer window, but a couple of high-profile arrivals have made little to no impact, such as Loum Tchaouna, Gustavo Hamer and Yann Gboho.

Tchaouna - a £20m signing from Burnley - has been left out of Coventry's last three Premier League matchday squads, while Gboho (£10.3m) is yet to make his Premier League debut, and Hamer has played just 48 minutes as a substitute.

However, the Sky Blues crop trusted by Lampard have scored just six Premier League goals this season - the joint-fewest in the division alongside Sunderland and Nottingham Forest - and Hateley has implored his former club to finally start converting their chances.

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“I was really worried about Coventry at the start of the season, but they have picked up a couple of wins recently," Hateley added. "Sunderland have gone the other way. They started so well last season, but their recent run has been difficult.

“These are massive games. You can bring Nottingham Forest into that conversation too. Coventry and Forest have been creating chances, but they need to put the ball in the net.

“At this stage of the season, you need to collect points as quickly as possible. Coventry’s last game of the season is at home against Forest, which could be interesting.”

As well as scoring a joint-low six goals, Coventry's 7.6 Expected Goals is the worst xG in the league; Hull City are second from bottom with 8.6.

Mark Hateley was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Casino.