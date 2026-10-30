Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Crystal Palace to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Spurs are 14th in the Premier League table, boasting nine points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Palace are down in 17th spot.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Palace will be held at the former's home ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The corresponding game last season ended in a 3-1 victory for Palace, who have actually been victorious in three of the last four matches between the two sides.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.25pm and run until 11.55pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Tottenham and Crystal Palace?

Tottenham will aim to make it three wins in a row in Saturday's late start, and there have been plenty of positive signs for Spurs of late.

The North London club have beaten Coventry City and Chelsea in their last two matches, with the 2-0 success over the latter last time out particularly impressive.

Spurs will now be aiming to use that momentum to gather another valuable three points which could potentially catapult them up the Premier League table.

As for Palace, there is major pressure on head coach Pierre Sage, who has had a testing start to life at Selhurst Park.

There have been suggestions that Sage could lose his job with the Eagles if a positive result cannot be secured at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Palace will enter the match off the back of a win, though, having beaten Fulham 1-0 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

> Our full preview of Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace can be viewed here