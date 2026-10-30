Chelsea vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Chelsea and Manchester United will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a contest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues are fifth in the Premier League table, boasting 13 points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Man United are down in 16th spot in the division on seven points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Chelsea vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Chelsea vs. Man United being played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Man United will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

The corresponding game last season ended in a 1-0 victory for Man United, with Matheus Cunha netting the only goal of the contest.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.25pm and run until 11.55pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Man United?

This is a huge, huge football match.

Man United have decided to stick with Michael Carrick as head coach, with the Englishman set to be given the chance to turn the club's season around.

The Red Devils will enter this match on the back of an eight-game winless run in all competitions, including successive losses to Como and Bournemouth, where they conceded seven times and only netted once.

There simply has to be a response from the 20-time English champions in this match, as if the poor form continues, then there will simply have to be a change in the dug-out.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will enter this game off the back of successive losses, including a penalty-shootout defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Man United will therefore be the fresher of the two teams, and the Red Devils actually did a Premier League double over Chelsea during the 2025-26 campaign.

> Our full preview of Chelsea vs. Man United can be viewed here