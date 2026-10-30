Michael Carrick offered surprise Man Utd left-back solution as rival £30m star faces January axe

Manchester United could have an opportunity to revisit their interest in Rayan Ait-Nouri after the defender emerged as a potential January departure from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old has struggled for regular football at the Etihad Stadium since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2025, with intermediaries now exploring possible moves.

United are among the clubs being kept informed, potentially giving manager Michael Carrick an unexpected solution to his side's lingering left-back problems.

Man Utd could reignite interest in Rayan Ait-Nouri in January

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Emerging reports now suggest that City are preparing to part ways with Ait-Nouri after he failed to establish himself under new boss Enzo Maresca.

The Algeria international has yet to feature in the Premier League this season, with Josko Gvardiol and Nico O'Reilly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Maresca recently made his position clear in recent weeks, explaining: "He's a clear full-back. In that position, we have Josko, who is doing fantastic, we have Nico, who when he is fit is doing fantastic."

As such, City sporting director Hugo Viana is now working on an exit plan, with United among the clubs contacted about a potential January move.

The Red Devils previously explored a shock move on deadline day, but an agreement could not be reached. Communication has since reopened, while Ait-Nouri is reportedly open to switching sides in Manchester.

Everton are also interested, alongside clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany. City would consider a loan with an obligation or option linked to appearances, while they are understood to value the defender at around £30m.

Is Ait-Nouri the answer to United's left-back woes?

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United have needed greater consistency and depth at left-back, making the possibility of signing Ait-Nouri an interesting one.

His Premier League experience at Wolves and City means he would not need to adapt to the demands of English football, while his attacking qualities could offer Carrick an additional outlet down the left.

Ait-Nouri is also comfortable carrying the ball forward and contributing in the final third, attributes that could help United become more dynamic in wide areas.

There would be some risk, however, given his lack of minutes at City this season. United would need to establish whether his struggles are down to competition for places or a decline in form.

A loan could offer a sensible way to assess his suitability before committing to a permanent deal, particularly if City are keen to get rid and would be prepared to include an appearance-based clause.

At around £30m, Ait-Nouri would represent a sizeable investment, but the opportunity to sign an experienced Premier League full-back could be difficult for United to ignore, given the chaos the position has caused this season.