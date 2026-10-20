Como vs. Man United: Red Devils have defensive crisis for vital Champions League fixture as team news is confirmed

Manchester United have a defensive crisis for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Como, with Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick confirming that Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and Luke Shaw are all absent for the European tie.

Patrick Dorgu remains out of action with a hamstring injury, while Leny Yoro is suspended following his red card in last week's clash with Atletico Madrid.

As a result, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are the only senior defenders available for selection against Como.

Carrick has also confirmed that Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko will again be absent for the fixture.

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Man United have defensive injury crisis for Como clash

"Licha's not too bad but he's not with us. We'll have to see if he's ready for the weekend. Kobbie we're looking at ten days or so. Luke a little bit longer than that. Ayden ill, Marcus feeling hip issue," Carrick told reporters during his press conference.

Carrick also said that De Ligt is "ready" after recovering from a back injury which has kept him on the sidelines for almost a year.

As a result, the Netherlands international could be in line for a start against Como.

"It's great to have him back. He's had such a long journey, 11 months or so. He's been patient and has worked hard. We're delighted to have him back, he's ready," said the Man United head coach when asked about De Ligt.

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Man United duo Amass, De Ligt in contention to face Como

Harry Amass is also an option to start at left-back; the 19-year-old has already featured in the Champions League this season, playing against Sabah in the team's first match of the 2026-27 competition.

"He's right in contention. At some point young players need their opportunity, and you have to find the right time," said Carrick when asked about Amass.

When asked for an update on Sesko, the Man United boss said: "We're hoping soon that we have a clear picture. I'm not trying to delay it, hopefully by the end of the week we will have something clearer. There has been some work going on."

Man United have picked up three points from their first two matches in this season's Champions League, beating Sabah before losing to Atletico.