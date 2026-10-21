Every left-back linked with Man Utd: How they are getting on and January transfer chances rated

Manchester United's left-back problems are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, with Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu both sidelined through injury.

Red Devils boss Michael Carrick is facing a defensive headache ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Como, followed by a tricky Premier League meeting with AFC Bournemouth.

With Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven also unavailable against Como, United's defensive depth is being severely tested, leaving the Englishman with precious few options.

A new left-back will surely be high on the agenda when the January transfer window opens, so with that in mind, Sports Mole assesses 12 players linked with a move to Old Trafford, looking at their current situations and rating their chances of joining in January 2027.

Every left-back linked with Man Utd in 2026-27

© Iconsport / PA Images

These ratings are subjective assessments of how realistic each transfer looks, rather than statistical probabilities. Factors such as current form, playing time, contract situations, reported interest and the selling clubs' willingness to negotiate have all been considered.

Ait-Nouri has struggled to establish himself at Man City this season, managing only two substitute appearances in the Champions League and zero minutes in the Premier League so far in 2026-27.

However, City spent around £31m on the Algerian in 2025 and tied him to a long-term contract, while selling to their Manchester arch-rivals would certainly be an obvious complication.

Ait-Nouri to Man Utd chances: 1/10.

Davies has returned to Bayern's first-team picture and has already contributed three Bundesliga assists in the early stages of the campaign, despite his recent injury problems.

With the Canadian under contract until 2030, Bayern would have little incentive to lose an established defender midway through the season.

Davies to Man Utd chances: 1/10.

Lewis-Skelly remains part of Arsenal's first-team setup, although he has had a more rotational role in the Premier League this season, with 336 minutes across his first five top-flight appearances.

His ability to play at left-back and in midfield makes him invaluable to Mikel Arteta, and the Gunners would surely be reluctant to strengthen a direct rival by selling the England international.

Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd chances: 2/10.

© Imago

Hall has continued to be a regular starter for Newcastle under Matthias Jaissle, featuring in all seven of their Premier League matches, playing every minute and contributing two goal contributions.

His new long-term contract, signed in September 2026, strengthens the Magpies' position further, making a January departure unlikely even with United's well-reported interest and desperate need for reinforcements.

Hall to Man Utd chances: 2/10.

Truffert has quickly established himself at Bournemouth, starting all seven of their Premier League matches and recording an important assist in their Europa League debut win over Real Sociedad.

The Frenchman has become an important part of the Cherries' defence since arriving from Rennes in 2025, and his contract until 2030 means United would probably need to offer a substantial fee, so he is a possible arrival but one that is still unlikely.

Truffert to Man Utd chances: 3/10.

Robinson began the season as Fulham's first-choice left-back, starting their opening five Premier League matches before an ankle injury interrupted his progress. He returned to the starting XI for the 1-0 victory over Hull City on October 17th, so his fitness will be an important factor in any potential January interest.

His Premier League experience makes him an appealing option at Old Trafford, although the Cottagers would need to be convinced that selling a regular starter is worthwhile.

Antonee Robinson to Man Utd in January chances: 3/10.

Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander)

Salinas has made an impressive breakthrough at Racing Santander, with the 19-year-old already making eight LaLiga starts and registering an assist.

His recent experience has included difficult results, including a heavy defeat against Celta Vigo, but regular senior football at such a young age makes him an intriguing long-term prospect for United rather than an obvious immediate solution.

Salinas to Man Utd chances: 3/10.

Svensson has remained involved in Dortmund's first team, featuring in six Bundesliga matches and three Champions League outings during the opening stages of 2026-27.

His ability to operate at left-back while also providing flexibility in other defensive roles - as well as in midfield - is very attractive for a club like United, but Dortmund would have little reason to weaken their squad in January unless a compelling offer is made.

Svensson to Man Utd chances: 4/10.

© Imago / Newscom World

Seys is enjoying a productive start to the season, with four assists in eight Belgian league appearances and further involvement in two Champions League outings.

United have reportedly continued scouting the Club Brugge youngster after the summer window, but his development and importance to his current side mean Brugge may demand a sizeable fee to let him go.

Seys to Man Utd chances: 5/10.

Mitchell has started every one of Crystal Palace's seven Premier League matches this season and has scored twice - a brace in the 3-2 win over Fulham. The Eagles' recent 5-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion was a setback, but Mitchell remains an established and proven first-team regular.

With his contract approaching its final months, United could have a credible opportunity to pounce in January if Palace cannot secure an extension.

Mitchell to Man Utd chances: 6/10.

Balde's situation at Barcelona has become one to monitor closely, considering he has only managed 12 minutes across the club's first eight LaLiga matches. Competition from Joao Cancelo and the emergence of La Masia wonderkid Xavi Espart have limited his opportunities, while Hansi Flick has acknowledged the difficulty of Balde's position.

If regular football remains elusive, a January move to Old Trafford, where he would undoubtedly start every week, could become more appealing.

Balde to Man Utd chances: 7/10.

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

Raum remains a regular starter and captain at RB Leipzig, having played the full 90 minutes in each of their opening six Bundesliga and two Champions League matches. Leipzig's form has fluctuated, including a 6-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt followed by a 6-1 defeat to Bayern Munich, but the Germany international's contract situation is the key factor.

His deal is due to expire in summer 2027, and unlike with Mitchell, United representatives are free to open talks over a summer free transfer at the turn of the year, leaving January as Leipzig's last opportunity to command any sort of fee if an extension cannot be agreed.

Raum to Man Utd chances: 8/10.

Who is the most likely left-back to join Man Utd?

Transfer Window Man Utd Left-Back Targets Every linked player rated - January window Manchester United left-back transfer targets for the January transfer window, rated out of 10 for likelihood of completing a deal. Ranked from least to most likely. # Player Current Club January Rating Unlikely 1 Rayan Ait-Nouri Manchester City 1/10 =1 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 1/10 3 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 2/10 =3 Lewis Hall Newcastle United 2/10 5 Adrien Truffert Bournemouth 3/10 =5 Antonee Robinson Fulham 3/10 =5 Jorge Salinas Racing Santander 3/10 Possible 8 Daniel Svensson Borussia Dortmund 4/10 9 Joaquin Seys Club Brugge 5/10 10 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 6/10 Likely 11 Alejandro Balde Barcelona 7/10 12 David Raum RB Leipzig 8/10

Raum remains the most realistic candidate because United's reported interest coincides with a contract situation that could encourage Leipzig to negotiate.

Balde is one of the most intriguing alternatives, particularly if his lack of minutes at Barcelona continues, while Mitchell offers a proven Premier League option whose contract situation could make him attainable.

Seys and Svensson are also worth watching if United think more long-term, but given their immediate injury problems, it may push them towards a more established signing.

With January approaching, the key question is whether interest in Raum or Balde progresses into concrete negotiations.