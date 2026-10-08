Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils face 'fierce' Liverpool battle to sign £60m-rated Premier League star

Manchester United are reportedly preparing for a fierce challenge from domestic rivals Liverpool as they continue their pursuit of Bournemouth defender Adrien Truffert.

The highly regarded France international has quickly become one of the Premier League’s leading left-backs since joining the Cherries.

Truffert moved to the south coast from Rennes in 2025, arriving as Milos Kerkez’s replacement, and has adapted smoothly to the demands of English football.

The Bournemouth player's dependable defending and ability to provide width going forward have drawn interest from several wealthy European clubs ahead of the coming transfer windows.

Truffert future: United 'seek' a specialist left-back

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The left-back role is a major priority for United’s hierarchy, with Luke Shaw continuing to struggle with fitness problems.

TEAMtalk reports that the Red Devils' recruitment team are keen to sign a natural left-sided defender rather than persist with short-term fixes.

United have drawn up a four-player shortlist, but their scouts have been particularly impressed by Truffert and the impact he has made in the Premier League.

With few top-class full-backs available across Europe, demand is rising for a player who has already proved himself in the English top flight.

How much could Truffert cost Man Utd or Liverpool?

© Imago / IPS

Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell their prized defender and would reportedly demand around £60m from Man United before considering a departure during the season.

Landing Truffert would be a challenge, with Liverpool reportedly considering a move for the Bournemouth defender.

The Merseyside club are said to be concerned by Kerkez’s inconsistent displays since his £40m move and have been tracking the player who succeeded him at Bournemouth.

Aston Villa, Benfica, Bayern Munich and AC Milan have also shown interest in Truffert and could renew their efforts in the months ahead.