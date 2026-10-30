Chelsea transfer news: Real Madrid buyback clause and Premier League rivals threaten Blues' pursuit of Ramon

Real Madrid intend to activate Jacobo Ramon’s buyback clause in 2027. The Spanish defender should therefore return to Real Madrid, but he is also being courted in the Premier League.

As with the Nico Paz case, Real Madrid transferred Ramon to Como in the summer of 2025 for £2.1m (€2.5m). However, in that deal, Real Madrid sold only 50% of the economic rights of the Spain Under-21 international and therefore hold a fairly low buyback clause.

Real Madrid to bring Jacobo Ramon back for less than £7.7m (€9m)

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

While the 21-year-old has become an undisputed starter under Cesc Fabregas in Italy, his market value has soared to £38m (€45m). Even so, the Spanish giants will only have to pay less than £7.7m (€9m) to bring him back.

Matteo Moretto says that Real Madrid will activate this buyback clause to re-sign Ramon in 2027. The amount should be slightly less than £7.7m (€9m). Real Madrid therefore appear to have pulled off a nice piece of business for their first signing of the 2027 transfer window.

Manchester United and Arsenal rival Chelsea for Jacobo Ramon

© Iconsport / Sportimage

However, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will want to count on Ramon in their squad or look to make a profit on the market. In any case, the current Como player is already being courted, notably in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s interest in Ramon is not new. According to The Hard Tackle, citing CaughtOffside, the Blues have been tracking the centre-back for several months and see him as an option to add depth to Xabi Alonso’s back three, with the 21-year-old potentially forming part of a long-term defensive core alongside the likes of Levi Colwill and Josh Acheampong. Chelsea could now step up their interest following Maxence Lacroix’s injury.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester United are interested in the Spaniard’s profile. The Red Devils were notably won over by his performance in the Champions League against Michael Carrick’s side (4-1). The centre-back scored in that comprehensive win for the Italian club. According to the same source, Arsenal are also interested in the 21-year-old.