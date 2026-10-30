Preview: Augsburg vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

WWK Arena will be the backdrop for a potentially crucial showdown in the Bundesliga's race for Europe, when Freiburg visit Augsburg on Saturday.

Die Fuggerstadter are hoping to build on their DFB-Pokal triumph, while Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are aiming to avoid a third league defeat on the bounce.

Match preview

Manuel Baum's Augsburg started their season in impressive fashion, much like the second half of their 2025-26 campaign, but it would be fair to say that they have run out of steam in recent weeks.

Die Fuggerstadter kicked off with consecutive victories, beating Schalke 04 3-0 in their opener on August 30 before thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 a week later.

However, Baum's side have failed to come out on top in any of their five Bundesliga matches since, losing twice and drawing three times, including a 1-1 stalemate with Union Berlin last Saturday.

That poor run has left Augsburg ninth in the table with nine points to their name, and has made this clash potentially key to their season's direction, considering that the club sit equally three points behind fifth-placed RB Leipzig and three above the relegation zone.

Hoping for a rare league victory this weekend, fans of the hosts can take a small amount positivity from the fact Die Fuggerstadter are unbeaten at WWK Arena in 2026-27, not to mention their 4-2 cup triumph over Sonnenhof Grossaspach on Tuesday.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Meanwhile, Julian Schuster's Freiburg also made a blistering start to their season, and even led the division after five matchdays, but they are at risk of falling out of the European places this weekend.

Currently third with 13 points, Die Breisgau-Brasilianer sit four shy of leaders Bayern Munich and second-placed Borussia Dortmund, yet just three above seventh-placed Mainz 05 and eighth-placed Elversberg.

Schuster's men began their campaign with an impressive nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions, a stretch that featured eight wins before coming to an end in a 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on October 18.

That disappointment seemed to have an impact on Freiburg, who went on to suffer three consecutive defeats prior to their narrow 3-2 victory over second-tier Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday, a game that required a brace from Keisuke Goto to turn the match on its head.

In fairness to Die Breisgau-Brasilianer, their short losing run came against Leverkusen, Monaco and Bayern, three particularly tough opponents, though it remains to be seen whether they can return to winning ways in the Bundesliga, having last taken three away league points in a 1-0 success at SC Paderborn on September 5.

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

Augsburg form (all competitions):

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

Freiburg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mis

Augsburg will be without centre-backs Abdulai Juma Bah, who is suspended due to his red card against Union, Noahkai Banks, who has a knee injury, and Calvin Brackelmann, who suffered a head injury during a collision with Felix Uduokhai in the Union game.

In their absence, Yannik Keitel, Chrislain Matsima and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw should be on hand to form Baum's back three, with Marius Wolf and Hennes Behrens operating as wing-backs.

Further forward, striker Steve Mounie remains sidelined, so Michael Gregoritsch could start up front, supported by Anton Kade and Arijon Ibrahimovic.

As for Freiburg, they have doubts about a number of full-backs, with left-back Jordy Makengo dealing with a muscle problem, right-back Philipp Treu getting over an ankle injury, and Berkay Yilmaz recovering from a dental procedure.

Makengo is expected to be ready for Saturday's showdown, and he could start opposite from Lukas Kubler on the right flank of the visiting defence.

Elsewhere, winger Derry Scherhant sat out in midweek after picking up a knock to his foot against Bayern but could make the XI, with Vincenzo Grifo ready to replace him if not.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Keitel, Matsima, Gouweleeuw; Wolf, Reider, Massengo, Behrens; Kade, Ibrahimovic; Gregoritsch

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Kubler, Lienhart, Ginter, Makengo; Engelhardt, Eggestein; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

We say: Augsburg 1-1 Freiburg

Augsburg have struggled for wins this term but they have remained resilient on home turf, and are unlikely to be beaten this weekend.

Freiburg will be optimistic about avoiding a third successive Bundesliga defeat, yet after winning just one of their last four - both overall and on the road - a draw seems the most likely result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.