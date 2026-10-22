Preview: Augsburg vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

A defeat for Union Berlin against hosts Augsburg on Saturday at WWK Arena could leave them stranded in the Bundesliga's bottom three.

The home side are 10th with eight points, whereas Union are 17th with just five points, and a loss could leave them three points from safety by the end of matchweek seven.

Match preview

Augsburg have started to slide down the table, with the club taking just two points from their last four games in the top flight, whereas they had won both of their opening fixtures.

Their latest result was particularly concerning given they lost 4-3 against newly-promoted Elversberg on October 17, conceding twice in the first seven minutes of the clash.

Boss Manuel Baum will highlight that his side netted three times in that loss, and while two of their strikes were penalties, his team have scored at least two goals in all seven of their matches this term in all competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten at home so far this season, and though they have drawn their last two outings at WWK Arena, they were able to hold Bayern Munich to a 2-2 stalemate on October 10.

However, Augsburg conceded four goals in those two draws, and they have kept just one clean sheet in their past seven fixtures at home while winning twice.

© Iconsport / Beautiful Sports International, BEAUTIFUL SPORTS Pressphoto Agency, Alamy

Union Berlin's season has been disappointing, but they have started to improved in recent weeks given they have taken four points from their past two Bundesliga games.

Mauro Lustrinelli oversaw an impressive goalless stalemate with Borussia Dortmund on October 17, as well as a 1-0 triumph against Elversberg on October 10.

The visitors' record against their hosts has been strong, with the club undefeated in their three most recent meetings, winning twice and drawing once.

Die Eisernen's form on their travels has been poor considering they lost both of their two Bundesliga matches on the road this term, and they were also beaten in three of their final four away league matches in 2025-26.

In their two top-flight away contests this campaign, Union not only failed to find the back of the net, but they also conceded seven goals.

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

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Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Augsburg could be missing as many as six players on Saturday, including forward Alexis Claude-Maurice, who is not scheduled to return until early November.

Michael Gregoritsch is likely to continue to lead the attacking line, supported by Anton Kade and Arijon Ibrahimovic in a front three.

Defender Noahkai Banks is nearing a return from a knee injury, though he will not be available for the weekend's clash, meaning Chrislain Matsima, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Calvin Brackelmann are set to feature in central defence.

As for Union, there are doubts about the fitness of striker Andrej Ilic, so if he is unable to play, then expect to see Woo-Yeong Jeong and Tim Skarke stationed together in attack.

Midfielders Andras Schafer and Rani Khedira, may play ahead of centre-backs Zeno Van den Bosch and Felix Uduokhai.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Matsima, Gouweleeuw, Brackelmann; Fellhauer, Massengo, Rieder, Behrens; Kade, Ibrahimovic; Gregoritsch

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Haberer, Van den Bosch, Uduokhai, Rothe; Aebischer, Schafer, Khedira, Imeri; Jeong, Skarke

We say: Augsburg 3-1 Union Berlin

While Union have improved in recent weeks, it is hard to ignore the fact they have rarely travelled well.

Augsburg have often managed to find the back of the net, and despite their poor form at the back, they should have enough offensive firepower to claim three points.

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