Preview: RB Leipzig vs Augsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Desperate to end their Bundesliga slump, Augsburg will travel to face RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Die Roten Bullen are hoping to bounce back from their midweek defeat, with Die Fuggerstadter winless in six league games.

Match preview

Martin Demichelis's Leipzig currently sit fourth in the German top flight with 15 points to their name, just three shy of Borussia Dortmund and leaders Bayern Munich.

The Saxons have also been flawless in the league at Red Bull Arena, where they are yet to concede in domestic competition, not to mention that only Bayern have bettered their 22-goal tally in the Bundesliga so far.

However, Demichelis is facing intense criticism from the media in Leipzig, who have directly questioned the manager's position, prompting him to state that if he does not achieve the club's aims then he will leave of his own accord at the end of the season.

Former Roten Bullen boss Marco Rose - now of Bournemouth - also spoke out about the level of pressure on Demichelis, noting that, "If you know the media landscape a bit, you already get the feeling that the thumbs are down."

The Cherries head coach then went on to reveal how the end of his tenure at Red Bull Arena "Did something" to him, and caused him to lose a bit of his "Lightness."

Last time out, Leipzig were beaten 3-2 by Manchester City in a Champions League thriller, bringing a three-game winning streak to an end, and marking the first time the hosts conceded on home turf this season.

Victory this weekend would be a fourth in five matches for Demichelis, and may even put Die Roten Bullen level with Dortmund and Bayern, though another defeat is likely to trigger a new wave of criticism.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Nordphoto, Hafner

Meanwhile, Manuel Baum's Augsburg kicked off their season in strong fashion with back-to-back triumphs, but have since endured a dire winless run in the Bundesliga.

Die Fuggerstatder last took all three points by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 hammering of Eintracht Frankfurt on September 6, losing three and drawing three of their league games since.

The only bright spot during that stretch was a 4-2 DFB-Pokal success against Grossaspach, though it was followed up by a 2-1 defeat to Freiburg at WWK Arena just four days later.

Heading into Saturday's showdown, Augsburg are 10th in the Bundesliga with nine points, putting them just one shy of the top half but level with every club down to 15th-placed Hamburger SV, and only two points above Union Berlin in the relegation playoff spot.

This weekend's visitors will arrive as the underdogs, but the more optimistic amongst the travelling support could take heart from the fact Baum's side have earned three of their four wins across all competitions this season away from home.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

Augsburg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

Leipzig will be without striker Marc Guiu once again as he recovers from a hamstring injury, while winger Antonio Nusa is a doubt after being substituted against Man City as a precautionary measure, with manager Demichelis saying that the 21-year-old "Was close to getting injured."

Nusa could start on the left of the Saxons' attack this weekend, but if he is not ready to feature, then Tidiam Gomis could take his place in the XI.

Elsewhere, left-back Max Finkgrafe is a doubt with a thigh issue, and midfielder Assan Ouedraogo remains sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

In their absence, David Raum should start on the left of the Saxons' defence, while Neil El Aynaoui and Rocco Reitz operate in Leipzig's double pivot.

winger Antonio Nusa (four goals, six assists in 8 league appearances) - doubt - withdrawn as a precaution with muscular discomfort against Man City - "He was close to getting injured. If I hadn't taken him off, we would have lost him for six weeks, that was obvious," said Demichelis. Tidiam Gomis could come in for him if he is unavailable.

As for Augsburg, they are light at the back given that centre-backs Noahkai Banks (knee), Calvin Brackelmann (concussion) and Abdulai Juma Bah (suspension) are all unavailable.

Filling the gaps, Baum could opt for Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Yannik Keitel and Chrislain Matsima to form his defence, with Robin Fellhauer and Hennes Behrens as wing-backs.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; El Aynaoui, Reitz; Gomis, Nkunku, Nusa; Romulo

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Gouweleeuw, Keitel, Matsima; Fellhauer, Massengo, Rieder, Behrens; Kade, Ibrahimovic; Gregoritsch

We say: RB Leipzig 3-0 Augsburg

Leipzig may have been beaten by Man City in midweek, but their record at Red Bull Arena speaks for itself, and they should be able to get the better of their struggling opponents on Saturday.

Augsburg will be desperate for a win this weekend, yet they arrive as significant underdogs against a team that have not conceded on home turf in the league.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.