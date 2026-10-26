Preview: Sonnenhof Grossaspach vs Augsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Desperate to get back to winning ways, Augsburg will travel to face third-tier Sonnenhof Grossaspach on Tuesday at WIRmachenDRUCK Arena, for a showdown in the DFB-Pokal's second round.

Der Dorfklub are significant underdogs, though Die Fuggerstadter are searching for their first victory in six games.

Match preview

Pascal Reinhardt's SG were only promoted to the 3. Liga this season after topping the Regionaliga Sudwest in 2025-26, and they will be raring to go up against their Bundesliga opponents despite their recent strife.

Der Dorfklub squeezed through the first round of the cup by beating Arminia Bielefeld 3-0 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on August 22, a clash that saw them pull ahead 15 minutes in, yet require a leveller from Fabian Eisele in the second half.

In fairness to Reinhardt's side, the fact they were competitive against Arminia - who are comfortable in the 2.Bundesliga - will give the team confidence regarding their ability to face higher-tier opposition.

That being said, SG were thrashed 7-1 by 3. Liga rivals Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday, leaving the club with just one win from their last seven competitive matches.

However, if there is a silver lining to be found, it is that Tuesday's hosts scored in each of their past eight games, a run that goes back to a 2-0 loss to Ingolstadt in late August.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Nordphoto, Hafner

Meanwhile, Manuel Baum's Augsburg will see this cup tie as a golden opportunity to kickstart their lacklustre, stalled campaign.

Die Fuggerstadter marked the beginning of the competitive season with a 2-0 victory over Energie Cottbus in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, courtesy of goals from Anton Kade and Kristijan Jakic.

Baum's men built on that triumph by beating Schalke 04 3-0 in their Bundesliga opener, before going on to earn a third consecutive win when they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 on September 6.

However, that success was Augsburg's most recent in any competition, and they come into Tuesday's clash on the back of a five-game winless run following a 1-1 stalemate with Union Berlin on Saturday.

From a more positive angle, the visitors will be pleased they have only lost two of their eight competitive fixtures this term, and after seeing their team score 11 goals from their four away matches so far, fans will be expecting a comfortable win in midweek.

Sonnenhof Grossaspach DFB-Pokal form:

Sonnenhof Grossaspach form (all competitions):

D

L

L

D

W

L

Augsburg DFB-Pokal form:

Augsburg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Tom Weller/dpa

SG should continue with Niklas Pollex and Fabian Eisele in a strike partnership up top, where they will be supported by a trio of Loris Maier, Marius Kunde and Tim Rossmann.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Antonis Adonis and Arbnor Nuraj look set to start at the heart of the hosts' defence, flanked by full-backs Jan Elias Rahn and Luca Damiano Molinari.

As for Augsburg, they are missing centre-backs Noahkai Banks and Calvin Brackelmann due to respective knee and head injuries, though Abdulai Juma Bah will start considering his red card against Union means he is suspended for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown with Freiburg at the very least.

Midfielders Sima Suso and Alexis Claude-Maurice are also sidelined, the latter with a thigh injury, so Baum could opt for Robin Fellhauer and Yannik Keitel in the centre of the park.

Further forward, striker Steve Mounie is expected to be unavailable once again, so Rodrigo Ribeiro could lead the visiting attack, after coming on as a late substitute at the weekend.

Sonnenhof Grossaspach possible starting lineup:

Reule; Rahn, Adonis, Nuraj, Molinari; Celiktas; Maier, Kunde, Rossmann; Pollex, Eisele

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Bah, Matsima, Gouweleeuw; Seol, Fellhauer, Keitel, Behrens; Kade, Komur; Ribeiro

We say: Sonnenhof Grossaspach 1-3 Augsburg

SG will be ready for the occasion of facing a Bundesliga side, and after showing their ability against higher-tier opposition in the first round, the hosts will be optimistic about scoring at least once.

That being said, Augsburg remain overwhelming favourites thanks to their top-flight status, and should come out on top in spite of their five-game winless run.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.