Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen - prediction, team news, lineups

Borussia Dortmund's quest for the DFB-Pokal continues on Tuesday, when Werder Bremen travel to Signal Iduna Park in the competition's second round.

Tuesday's clash will be just one of four all-Bundesliga ties, and with both teams in the top six of the league, their meeting in the DFB-Pokal is sure to be fiercely contested.

Match preview

Borussia Dortmund have not won the DFB-Pokal since 2020–21, and it would be understandable if fans wanted the club to focus on the competition this season.

Though BVB are level with first-placed Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga with 17 points, they have drawn two of their last three league outings, and the failure to establish a lead over the Bavarians could be damaging by the end of the campaign.

Niko Kovac oversaw a 1-0 success against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in the league, and that was their second consecutive victory in all competitions.

Signal Iduna Park remains a fortress, with the hosts having won four and drawn one of their five most recent games at the stadium.

Dortmund scored 11 goals in those five clashes at home, while they conceded just four times and kept three clean sheets.

© Iconsport / Carmen Jaspersen, dpa, PictureAlliance

Bremen enjoyed a 3-2 triumph against Mainz 05 on Saturday, and while they will be pleased to have scored three times, two of those strikes came from the penalty spot.

The visitors have already reached further this season in the DFB-Pokal than they did in 2025-26, though they have failed to advance beyond the second round in four of their past five entries into the competition.

Manager Daniel Thioune was in the dugout when his side held Dortmund to a 2-2 stalemate at Signal Iduna Park on October 9, but his team are without victory against BVB in eight attempts, a stretch in which they lost on four occasions.

The Green Whites are unbeaten in their last six contests, winning half of those fixtures, and they currently occupy the Bundesliga's Conference League spot in sixth with 12 points.

Bremen's record on their travels has been poor, as while they defeated Mainz on the road, they were winless in their prior three away clashes, suffering one loss in that time.

Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal form:

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Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

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Werder Bremen DFB-Pokal form:

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Werder Bremen form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Though Borussia Dortmund will likely make alterations to their usual lineup, they cannot afford to make wholesale changes, so perhaps Waldemar Anton will retain his place in defence, and his experience will be needed alongside Romeo Ritter.

Attackers Konstantinos Karetsas and Giannis Konstantelias remain sidelined, and their absences may leave an opportunity open for Ethan Nwaneri to impress.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Jobe Bellingham came on from the bench against Frankfurt, meaning they are set to come back into the lineup.

Considering Werder Bremen's offensive options are limited due to injuries to Keke Topp and Justin Njinmah, expect to see Niclas Fullkrug supported by Marco Grull and Mitchell Weiser.

Midfielder Senne Lynen could come back into the starting XI, while Mick Schmetgens may be rewarded with an appearance in defence.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Ostrzinski; Gadou, Anton, Ritter; Ryerson, Bellingham, Chukwuemeka, Svensson; Nwaneri, Beier; Albert

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Hein; Arthur, Schmetgens, Pieper, Deman; Regeer, Lynen; Weiser, Chuki, Grull; Fullkrug

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund have returned to winning ways, and they will be difficult to stop at Signal Iduna Park.

Bremen should not be underestimated, especially given they have proven to be resilient, but hosts should be strong enough defensively to get over the line.

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