Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to continue their perfect start in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will welcome Werder Bremen to Signal Iduna Park on Friday.

BVB could make it seven wins on the bounce this week, while Die Werderaner are looking for their third victory in four league games.

Match preview

Niko Kovac's Dortmund may have been beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich in August's German Super Cup final, but their season since has been an immense success.

BVB are currently sat at the top of the Bundesliga table with 12 points from four games, two clear of their Klassiker rivals.

The Black and Yellow signed off for the international break with a 1-0 win over Stuttgart on September 19, courtesy of a second-half strike from Maximilian Beier.

That triumph was a sixth in a row for Kovac's side, a feat made all the more impressive by the fact they only conceded in two of those games - and in just one of their four league matches to date.

Knowing that they will need to maintain their perfection to stave off Bayern, Friday's hosts will draw confidence from their flawless start at Signal Iduna Park, where goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is yet to be beaten in the Bundesliga this term.

© Iconsport / Carmen Jaspersen, dpa, PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Daniel Thioune guided Werder to safety under intense pressure last season, but his team look much more comfortable this time around after making a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Die Werderaner are eighth in the German top flight as things stand, level on seven points with Elversberg, Mainz 05, Bayer Leverkusen and fourth-placed Augsburg.

It is easy to forget that this is Thioune's first-ever job as a manager in the Bundesliga, considering the manner in which the former Fortuna Dusseldorf boss has fit in at the Weserstadion, losing just one of his first five competitive outings this term and winning three.

Prior to the international break, Bremen stunned Augsburg by coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 on September 19, a victory inspired by a goal and two assists from Marco Grull.

However, Thioune's men will be hoping to prove that their 7-0 demolition by Eredivisie side FC Twente in a friendly last week was a one-off matter of circumstance, and not a reflection of their true quality.

That being said, fans of the visitors will be wary of the fact their team have failed to come out on top in any of their past five Bundesliga away clashes, losing three and drawing two.

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

Werder Bremen form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images

Dortmund have an extensive injury list to contend with, especially in defence, where they are missing Emre Can (ACL) and Filippo Mane (thigh), while right wing-back Julian Ryerson and centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck are doubts due to respective muscle and ankle injuries.

Manager Kovac has suggested that Schlotterbeck could play, and if he starts, he should join Waldemar Anton and Joane Gadou in BVB's back three, flanked by Maximilian Beier and Daniel Svensson - if the latter has recovered from illness.

Elsewhere, Justin Lerma is dealing with a muscle issue, while fellow attacking midfielder Giannis Konstantelias continues his long journey after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury last month.

In their absence, expect to see Ethan Nwaneri and Fabio Silva supporting striker Serhou Guirassy up top.

As for Werder, they are missing players across all areas of the pitch, including left-backs Moussa N'Diaye (groin) and Felix Agu (calf), though the versatile Olivier Deman should be on hand as cover.

In midfield, Skelly Alvero (calf), Jens Stage (thigh) and Senne Lynen (groin) are all unavailable, so Youri Regeer and Ludovit Reis look set to start in Thioune's double pivot, while Chuki operates in a number 10 role.

Bremen are also missing strikers Justin Njinmah (thigh), Keke Topp (ACL) and Salim Musah (thigh), but Niclas Fullkrug will be hoping to continue his strong start to life back with Die Werderaner.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Gadou; Svensson, Nmecha, Veerman, Beier; Nwaneri, Silva; Guirassy

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Hein; Arthur, Friedl, Pieper, Deman; Regeer, Reis; Dinkci, Chuki, Grull; Fullkrug

We say: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Werder Bremen

Dortmund have been exceptional this season, and anything other than a seventh win in a row will be seen as a disappointment.

However, Werder have enjoyed a commendable campaign so far, and could become the first Bundesliga team to breach BVB's defence at Signal Iduna Park this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.