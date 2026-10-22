Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

A win for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday against visitors Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park would help them keep pace with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga's title race.

BVB may be level with first-placed Bayern on 14 points, but the second-placed hosts have worse goal difference, whereas Frankfurt are 11th with just eight points from a possible 18.

Match preview

Dortmund are one of only one of two unbeaten teams in the division, but two consecutive stalemates in the league have allowed Bayern to capitalise and close the points gap.

Black and Yellow's most recent league result was a goalless draw with Union Berlin on October 17, and they can have few complaints with the scoreline given they only produced two attempts on target, while only producing two shots at all in the first half.

Manager Niko Kovac did oversee a 2-1 victory against Sabah FC in the Champions League on Tuesday, and that ended a winless streak of three games (D2, L1).

The hosts only kept one clean sheet in their past four outings, whereas they had prevented their opponents from scoring in four of their prior six matches.

Dortmund's solitary loss in their five games at home this season was against Bayern Munich in the Supercup on August 22, but they have since won three times and drawn once.

In those four clashes at Signal Iduna Park, BVB managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions, while they conceded four goals.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Jan Woitas/dpa

Frankfurt are only three points from 16th-placed SC Paderborn, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot, though they are also just two points from fifth-placed Mainz.

The visitors' most recent result was 1-0 success against FC Koln on October 16, and it should be noted that they have won two of their last four fixtures, losing just once in that time.

Head coach Adi Hutter will be alarmed that his team have already conceded 16 goals in the Bundesliga, especially as they lost 6-0 against RB Leipzig on October 10.

That was their latest away match, though that was their first loss in any of their four away outings this season, with the club having triumphed twice in that period.

Frankfurt's record against Dortmund has been poor, with the Eagles having lost two and drawn one of their past three meetings with their hosts.

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

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W

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D

D

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

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D

L

D

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Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

D

L

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W

Team News

© Iconsport / Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images

Borussia Dortmund are still without defender Emre Can, but there is hope that he can make his return in November following a nine-month layoff.

BVB will be able to rely on central defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who will be asked to lead a backline featuring Joane Gadou and Waldemar Anton.

Serhou Guirassy is a certain inclusion as a striker, while Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri could be trusted in one of two supportive roles alongside Maximilian Beier.

Frankfurt's only potential first-team absentee is midfielder Oscar Hojlund, and if the midfielder is unavailable, then the most likely duo to be selected are Noel Aseko and Raphael Onyedika.

Centre-forward Jonathan Burkardtis set to start next to Younes Ebnoutalib, but the forwards will need to be supported by wide attackers Ritsu Doan and Fares Chaibi.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Nwaneri, Beier; Guirassy

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Collins, Koch, Brassier, Kosugi; Doan, Aseko, Onyedika, Chaibi; Burkardt, Ebnoutalib

We say: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Dortmund have looked more susceptible recently, and it would be understandable if Frankfurt believed they could create chances.

However, the Eagles have been vulnerable themselves, and their displays against BVB have been poor, so the hosts should still expect to take three points.

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