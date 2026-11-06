Preview: Le Mans vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

Le Mans will hope to dig themselves out of the Ligue 1 relegation zone Sunday when they host Monaco at Stade Marie-Mavingt.

A 2-0 defeat at Troyes last week dropped MUC72 down to 17th in the table, while Monaco sit seventh after a 3-1 loss at Paris FC.

Match preview

The wheels appear to have fallen off Le Mans since the season resumed after the fall international break.

Before the October window, Patrick Videira’s men had earned points in four of their first five league contests, but they will enter this weekend on a four-match winless run in this competition.

They have just one point domestically since October, which is part of the reason they sit in the final relegation spot heading into this game.

Despite their recent poor form, they are only a point below Angers and Ligue 1 safety heading into matchday 10, with only three points currently separating them from Toulouse, who are 12th.

This team have been at their best domestically at home this season, earning points in three of those four outings, scoring six of their 11 goals at Stade Marie-Mavingt.

Les Mucistes will try to avoid suffering consecutive defeats at home in the French top flight this weekend for the first time since March 2010.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

The Monaco team that we saw begin this season so well have been a shadow of themselves in recent weeks domestically.

Filipe Luis has seen his side drop points in four successive Ligue 1 affairs, with the Brazilian particularly annoyed with their performance against Paris FC.

His team bounced back in midweek, defeating Nordsjaelland in the Conference League (2-0) to maintain their 100% record in that competition.

Their triumph on Thursday made Luis just the fifth Ligue 1 manager to win his first five European matches in charge of a French club and only the second this century after Peter Bosz did so at Lyon in 2021.

On Sunday, Monaco can end a two-match losing run away from home in Ligue 1, netting just once over that stretch.

Les Monegasques can stretch their competitive unbeaten run versus Le Mans to nine matches this weekend, having come away with points in their last four away games against them.

Le Mans Ligue 1 form:

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Former Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe could miss another match for Le Mans this weekend due to a foot injury, while Erwan Colas remains questionable because of a knock.

Adil Bourabaa will not be available as the central midfielder is still recovering from ankle surgery with his return likely to be sometime in early 2027.

At Monaco, Stanis Idumbo has a knock and could miss this game, and Ansu Fati remains questionable with a sore hamstring.

Folarin Balogun netted his first of the season in their loss to Paris FC, with Mathys Detourbet and Matthis Abline scoring in their Conference League triumph on Thursday, the first for the Manchester City loanee with the Principality club.

Le Mans possible starting lineup:

Kocik; Torrente, Yohou, Boisse; Lauray; Vercruysse, Rabillard, Bretelle, Calodat; Mafouta, Diallo

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Vanderson, Teze, Sane, Nazinho; Camara, Zakaria; Coulibaly, Abline, Golovin; Brunner

We say: Le Mans 1-2 Monaco

Monaco wasted many scoring chances in their last Conference League match, but should find more clear-cut opportunities against a Le Mans side that are a little over-aggressive at the back.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.