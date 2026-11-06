Preview: Lens vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

Fresh off a pulverizing Champions League defeat in midweek, Lens will try to build themselves back up when they welcome Marseille to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday.

After nine matchdays, Lens sit ninth in Ligue 1, losing 1-0 at Lille last weekend, with OM now two points above them in sixth thanks to a 2-0 win over Toulouse.

Match preview

Just when Lens seemed to be building some confidence, showing much more consistency domestically, that was all seemingly shattered in midweek.

With a 9-1 Champions League defeat versus Como on Wednesday, Yannick Cahuzac’s men became the first side to concede that many goals in that competition.

After Wednesday’s match, their resilience will be tested like never before, as they hope to avoid losing three successive competitive games for the first time all season.

Their European form has been messy, losing three consecutive Champions League outings by a combined margin of 14-1, though Lens have won three of their last four Ligue 1 affairs.

While they have scored just one Champions League goal at home this season, nine of their 16 domestic goals have occurred at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Les Sang et Or have won three of their last four Ligue 1 home meetings against Marseille, coming back to beat them 2-1 in this exact fixture last season.

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

While Lens are reeling following their midweek fixture, Marseille are feeling much better about their overall form of late.

Bruno Genesio’s men have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, including their first in the Europa League this season at Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday (1-0).

That was their first Europa League away win since 2023 at AEK Athens (2-0), with OM having now won three of their last four competitive games as the visitors.

On Sunday they can collect three successive competitive clean sheets for the first time in 2026, and also pick up consecutive shutouts in Ligue 1 for the first time since March.

Les Olympiens rank second in the league regarding goals per game (2.2) and average possession (55.7%), while only three points currently separate them from second-place Lille.

Marseille have scored seven goals in their last two Ligue 1 away fixtures, two more than they managed in their 10 domestic outings outside Stade Velodrome before that.

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Due to adductor pain, Odsonne Edouard is doubtful for Lens, while Ismaelo Ganiou is recovering from knee surgery, Abdallah Sima has a leg issue, Jhoanner Chavez has a sore thigh and Maik Nawrocki is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Ruben Aguilar had their only goal in that embarrassing defeat to Como on Wednesday, while Florian Thauvin has three goal involvements in their last two Ligue 1 affairs at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

As for Marseille, Derek Cornelius is dealing with a sore hip, Keyliane Abdallah has a knock and Emerson Palmieri is questionable because of a knee issue.

Amine Gouiri has goals in back-to-back competitive outings for OM, netting the winner versus Leverkusen on Thursday, while he and Amine Harit scored in their victory over Toulouse.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Aguilar, Baidoo, Antonio; Abdulhamid, Bulatovic, Cuisance, Udol; Thauvin, Sotoca; Hazard

Marseille possible starting lineup:

De Lange; Weah, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Garcia, Hojbjerg, Nnadi, Abdelli; Mmadi, Gouiri, Paixao

We say: Lens 0-2 Marseille

Lens may be shell-shocked when they take to the field on Sunday after that lopsided defeat in Europe this week.

As such, we expect them to play rather timidly, which will play right into Marseille's hands, who are starting to round into form, especially in this competition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.