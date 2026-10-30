Friday's Ligue 1 predictions including Le Havre vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Lille vs. Lens

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain, and a trip to Lille for Lens.

© Iconsport / Alamy

To kick off matchday nine in Ligue 1 on Friday, first will meet worst as Le Havre welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Oceane in Normandy.

At this stage of the campaign, Les Ciel et Marine sit bottom of the table on two points, after losing 4-3 at Marseille last weekend, while PSG climbed to the top of Ligue 1 thanks to a 2-0 home win over Lyon on Monday.

We say: Le Havre 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG may not have their strongest attacking options available, but they probably will not need them against a side as passive as Le Havre, who have been quite susceptible at the back this season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Le Havre vs. Paris Saint-Germain, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Seeking consecutive victories at Allianz Riviera for the first time this century, Rennes will face Nice in a Ligue 1 meeting on Friday.

Both teams enter this contest in solid form, with Nice moving up to 10th after a 2-1 win at Brest, while Stade Rennais sit second after eight matchdays, blanking Strasbourg 3-0 last week.

We say: Nice 1-2 Rennes

Despite Rennes’ struggles away from home, they have been resilient under Haise, and we think Nice will struggle to contain a side with plenty of depth and balance like Stade Rennais.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nice vs. Rennes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lille could temporarily move into first place in Ligue 1 on Friday with a win over Lens and some help, as they return to Stade Pierre-Mauroy on matchday nine.

After a 1-1 draw at Monaco last weekend, Les Nordistes sit third in the table, two points above Lens, who are eighth thanks to a 2-1 comeback win over Paris FC.

We say: Lille 1-0 Lens

While Lens are in good form domestically, they will face a side with much more attacking potency than they have dealt with over the past few games, thus we believe the home side will return to winning ways.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups