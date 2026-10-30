Friday's Ligue 1 predictions including Le Havre vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Lille vs. Lens

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain, and a trip to Lille for Lens.
Le Havre vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Friday, 6pm)
To kick off matchday nine in Ligue 1 on Friday, first will meet worst as Le Havre welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Oceane in Normandy.
At this stage of the campaign, Les Ciel et Marine sit bottom of the table on two points, after losing 4-3 at Marseille last weekend, while PSG climbed to the top of Ligue 1 thanks to a 2-0 home win over Lyon on Monday.
We say: Le Havre 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
PSG may not have their strongest attacking options available, but they probably will not need them against a side as passive as Le Havre, who have been quite susceptible at the back this season.
> Click here to read our full preview for Le Havre vs. Paris Saint-Germain, including team news and predicted lineups
Nice vs. Rennes (Friday, 6pm)
Seeking consecutive victories at Allianz Riviera for the first time this century, Rennes will face Nice in a Ligue 1 meeting on Friday.
Both teams enter this contest in solid form, with Nice moving up to 10th after a 2-1 win at Brest, while Stade Rennais sit second after eight matchdays, blanking Strasbourg 3-0 last week.
We say: Nice 1-2 Rennes
Despite Rennes’ struggles away from home, they have been resilient under Haise, and we think Nice will struggle to contain a side with plenty of depth and balance like Stade Rennais.
> Click here to read our full preview for Nice vs. Rennes, including team news and predicted lineups
Lille vs. Lens (Friday, 8.05pm)
Lille could temporarily move into first place in Ligue 1 on Friday with a win over Lens and some help, as they return to Stade Pierre-Mauroy on matchday nine.
After a 1-1 draw at Monaco last weekend, Les Nordistes sit third in the table, two points above Lens, who are eighth thanks to a 2-1 comeback win over Paris FC.
We say: Lille 1-0 Lens
While Lens are in good form domestically, they will face a side with much more attacking potency than they have dealt with over the past few games, thus we believe the home side will return to winning ways.
> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups