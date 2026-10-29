Chelsea transfer news: Blues scouts watch in-form Ligue 1 striker wanted by PSG

Having enjoyed a fine season so far with Monaco, Paris Brunner is attracting strong interest. The German striker is liked by Paris Saint-Germain in particular, but the French capital club face stiff competition for him with the next transfer windows in mind.

How much longer can Monaco hold out? With 8 goals in 10 games in all competitions, including 4 goals in 6 Ligue 1 matches, Paris Brunner is enjoying a superb 2026-27 season. Those performances have consequences for the young German striker’s situation, with several leading European clubs taking a close interest in his profile with a view to future transfer windows.

Monaco striker attracting widespread attention

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Linked with Borussia Dortmund with a view to a possible return to Germany, the 20-year-old goalscorer is also liked by Paris Saint-Germain.

Aware of the appeal of their centre-forward and of the huge sale on the horizon, the officials of the Principality club have revealed a first asking price. At this stage, Monaco do not intend to sell Paris Brunner for less than £25.5m (€30m). That is a significant sum, twice his current market value of £12.8m (€15m).

On the verge of the Germany squad, even though Jurgen Klopp did not select him for the most recent national team gatherings, the Dortmund-born player will be spoilt for choice.

A return to the Bundesliga? A new challenge in France with Paris Saint-Germain? And why not a first challenge across the Channel? The Premier League is among the possible destinations for the Monaco number 29, who is under contract until June 2028.

Chelsea step into action for Paris Brunner

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According to the latest information from journalist Ekrem Konur, three English clubs have shown interest in Paris Brunner: Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.

And one of those three Premier League suitors has already taken concrete action. Not by making a formal offer but by travelling to scrutinise his performance. Although the match or matches in question are not named, the Blues have already sent emissaries to watch Paris Brunner.

According to the same source, Monaco would not be opposed to a sale as early as January 2027, even though a departure at the end of this 2026-27 season would appear more logical, which would allow the Principality club to count on his services for a few more months. All in the hope that his value continues to rise until then...