Could Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph affect Michael Olise's Bayern Munich future?

Winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or on Monday evening, can Harry Kane shake up the transfer situation of his team-mate Michael Olise? We weigh up the pros and cons of what the triumph of Bayern Munich’s England striker means for the French international’s situation.

Crowned the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner on Monday ahead of Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Spaniard Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane enters a new dimension. It is a triumph likely to shake up his own future at Bayern Munich, with the first expected consequence being an extension of his contract with the German giants.

According to the latest information from Sky Germany, the two parties are finalising the last details of a deal due to be extended until June 2029, with the 33-year-old England striker’s current contract ending in June 2027.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Bayern want to extend Olise, but...

This recognition for the former Tottenham centre-forward could also affect another case, that of his illustrious French team-mate Michael Olise. Ninth in the final 2026 Ballon d’Or standings, the France right winger could also sign a new contract with the reigning German champions.

Under contract until June 2029, the French prodigy is well aware that Bayern Munich want to keep him. The Bavarians want him to sign a new contract until 2032, although talks between the two parties are reported to be complicated because of the demands of his entourage.

Olise’s camp is open to an extension on condition that the London-born player earns an annual salary of £21m (€25m) and that a release clause is included in his new contract.

With Kane’s triumph and the efforts already made to offer him a huge new deal, Bayern Munich could be reluctant to respond favourably to Olise’s demands. It is easy to understand that the club based at the Allianz Arena are giving priority to rewarding their 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, with the risk of irritating Olise.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Winning the Ballon d’Or at Bayern is possible

On the other hand, Kane’s triumph could encourage the former Crystal Palace man to extend and continue his career in Germany.

Playing for Bayern Munich is no longer a barrier to winning the Ballon d’Or, even if it remains exceptional. You have to go back to 1981 and German Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to find the last Bayern Munich player to win the most prestigious individual award.

Deep down, Olise knows that his final position in the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings would have been higher had France not failed in the World Cup semi-finals and then lost to Kane’s England in the third-place match. A question now arises: will Kane’s triumph hasten Olise’s departure or, on the contrary, encourage him to stay? One to watch...