Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace: Alvaro Arbeloa explains Emile Smith Rowe absence after EFL Cup exit

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has explained that a selection decision was the reason behind Emile Smith Rowe's absence from Wednesday's EFL Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

After claiming back-to-back Premier League wins, Fulham went into the fourth-round tie with hopes of reaching the quarter-finals for the third time in four seasons.

However, the Cottagers fell to a 1-0 loss against the Eagles, with Eddie Nketiah's first-half effort proving the difference between the two sides.

The defeat is made more frustrating by the fact Fulham enjoyed 74% possession and registered 14 shots compared to Palace's four.

Smith Rowe was not among those tried and failed to break Palace's resistance after being omitted from the matchday squad.

© Imago / Action Plus

Arbeloa explains Smith Rowe absence

The 26-year-old had started the previous two EFL Cup games, so there was a belief he would play a role despite sitting out the last two Premier League matches.

Speaking after the match, Arbeloa revealed Smith Rowe's absence was purely a selection decision rather than being injury-enforced.

"He had some issues two weeks ago," Arbeloa said as per journalist Jack Kelly.

"And since then it's not easy for anyone to be in the squad because every week five players are out of the squad. It's not easy for me to pick 11 players and then pick 20 players (including subs).

"So he needs to continue working as he's doing and fight for a position on a match day. That's the problem when you have a really big squad like I have."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Smith Rowe's omission raises questions over Fulham future

Smith Rowe featured in 37 of Fulham's 38 Premier League games under Marco Silva last term, including 22 starts in the top flight.

However, he is yet to make a Premier League start this season, having fallen down the pecking order under Arbeloa.

If his game time fails to improve over the next two matches, Smith Rowe may look to find a new club when the transfer window opens in January, despite being under contract with Fulham until at least 2029.