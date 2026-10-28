Preview: Nice vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking consecutive victories at Allianz Riviera for the first time this century, Rennes will face Nice in a Ligue 1 meeting on Saturday.

Both teams enter this contest in solid form, with Nice moving up to 10th after a 2-1 win at Brest, while Stade Rennais sit second after eight matchdays, blanking Strasbourg 3-0 last week.

Match preview

Unlike a season ago, a poor start to this campaign has not completely crippled Nice domestically in 2026-27.

The team that staved off relegation through the playoffs a season ago have won three of their last four league fixtures, after going winless in their first four.

With Olivier Pantaloni at the helm, this team have not lost at home in this campaign, conceding a goal or fewer in those four encounters.

On Saturday, they can claim three successive Ligue 1 victories at Allianz Riviera for the first time since winning their last three domestic home games in the 2024-25 season.

While they have been sharp defensively, especially at home, Nice have lacked creativity going forward, ranked third from the bottom in Ligue 1 regarding big chances (16).

At the same time, Les Aiglons have won three of their last four meetings versus Rennes at Allianz Riviera, with the last one occurring in 2025 (3-2).

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Franck Haise could not be happier to be away from Nice, with the coach thriving since joining Stade Rennais last season.

The former Lens boss had a miserable spell in southern France last season, and was sacked near the end of 2025 after Nice suffered six straight Ligue 1 defeats.

Since taking charge of Rennes last February, Haise has lost a mere five domestic encounters, four away from home.

Stade Rennais head into matchday nine just a point below Paris Saint-Germain for first, though they are only three above Lens, with the latter currently outside the European places.

The Brittany club will try to snap a four-game winless run away from home across all competitions on Saturday, having conceded a total of 10 goals in those last three encounters.

Les Rennais have scored in their last five Ligue 1 meetings against Nice, thumping them 4-0 in Haise’s first match back to Allianz Riviera in March.

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

A leg injury may prevent Ali Abdi from featuring for Nice on Saturday, Moise Bombito is recovering from a lower-leg fracture, while Salis Abdul Samed and Jonathan Clauss are questionable due to knocks.

We will not see Antoine Mendy or Laurent Abergel on the field as they continue to recover from cruciate ligament tears.

Elye Wahi and Sofiane Diop netted second-half strikes at Brest, to cancel out the opening goal by Ludovic Ajorque.

On the Rennes side, their leading goalscorer Esteban Lepaul remains questionable with an ankle injury, having missed their last match for that reason.

In his absence, the team started with two strikers up top against Strasbourg, Boulaye Dia and Musa Al-Taamari, with the former netting the winning goal.

Sebastian Szymanski added a brace while Brice Samba made two stops, collecting his second clean sheet of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Seidu, Ndayishimiye, Abdelmonem; Koutoune, Boudaoui, Witsel, Nkounkou; Hein, Diop; Wahi

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Ait Boudlal, Cresswell, Rouault; Frankowski, Cisse; Szymanski, Rongier, Camara; Dia, Al-Taamari

We say: Nice 1-2 Rennes

Despite Rennes’ struggles away from home, they have been resilient under Haise, and we think Nice will struggle to contain a side with plenty of depth and balance like Stade Rennais.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.