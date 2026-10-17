Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions including Lyon vs. Nice, Angers vs. Marseille

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include an intriguing showdown between Lyon and Nice, while Marseille visit Angers in the day's earliest kickoff.

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Angers welcome Marseille to the Stade Raymond-Kopa on Sunday afternoon for round seven of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous league outing, Les Scoistes fell to a crushing 5-1 defeat against Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Ble, while L'OM claimed a 2-0 win away to a struggling Troyes side.

We say: Angers 1-3 Marseille

Following last weekend's blip against Brest, Gilli will be hoping that his side can rediscover their promising early season form on Sunday afternoon and claim their third win of the campaign.

Despite struggling for consistency, we think Marseille will take advantage of their hosts' defensive frailties though and extend their unbeaten streak against Les Scoistes.

> Angers vs. Marseille preview

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Le Havre welcome AJ Auxerre to the Stade Oceane on Sunday afternoon for round seven of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous outing, Les Ciel et Marine fell to a narrow loss away to Lille, while AJA were thumped 4-1 by Rennes at Roazhon Park.

We say: Le Havre 1-1 Auxerre

With no wins in their first six, Le Havre will no doubt see Sunday’s match on home soil against fellow strugglers Auxerre as the perfect opportunity to finally get the ball rolling in Ligue 1 this season.

However, with so many of their starting backline ruled out through injury, it is difficult to see the hosts keeping AJA at bay and we think the points will be shared at the Stade Oceane.

> Le Havre vs. Auxerre preview

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

Two sides separated by just two points in the Ligue 1 table will meet this weekend as Paris FC host Rennes on Sunday at Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital.

Last Saturday, Paris dropped to fifth after a 1-0 loss at Lorient, while Stade Rennais climbed to third with an impressive 4-1 win over Auxerre.

We say: Paris FC 1-2 Rennes

As strong as Paris FC have been, we believe Rennes' attacking quality will shine through and earn a narrow win this weekend.

> Paris FC vs. Rennes preview

© Imago / Sportimage

Monaco will hope to maintain their slender lead atop the Ligue 1 table this weekend as they head to Stade du Moustoir to face Lorient on Sunday.

A 2-2 home draw versus Toulouse narrowed the league lead to just one point for the Principality club, while Lorient moved up to eighth after a 1-0 win over Paris FC.

We say: Lorient 1-1 Monaco

Away from home, Monaco do not appear to play quite as aggressively and against a Lorient side growing in confidence, we believe the Principaltiy club may drop more points on Sunday.

> Lorient vs. Monaco preview

© Iconsport / Stephane Pillaud

Matchday seven of the Ligue 1 campaign concludes on Sunday, with Lyon welcoming Nice to Groupama Stadium.

A 2-1 defeat at Lens dropped Les Gones down to fourth in the table, while Nice climbed up to ninth after a 2-1 win over Strasbourg.

We say: Lyon 1-0 Nice

While Nice have made great strides of late, we worry that their lack of firepower will make life far too easy for a side as consistently solid defensively as Lyon, particularly at Groupama Stadium, a venue that Lyon often thrive at.

> Lyon vs. Nice preview