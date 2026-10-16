Preview: Angers vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

Angers welcome Marseille to the Stade Raymond-Kopa on Sunday afternoon for round seven of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous league outing, Les Scoistes fell to a crushing 5-1 defeat against Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Ble, while L'OM claimed a 2-0 win away to a struggling Troyes side.

Match preview

Having endured a dismal end to their 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign, finishing just four points above the relegation playoff position and failing to win any of their last nine fixtures, Angers will be content with how they have begun their league endeavours this season.

After winning all but one of their pre-season matches, only falling to a narrow 3-2 defeat against Le Mans, Les Scoistes posted victory twice within their first five league fixtures and currently sit 12th in the table with a three point buffer to the drop zone.

However, following on from a convincing win over Troyes before the international break, Stephane Gilli will certainly be concerned by his side’s damming 5-1 defeat to Brest upon their return, especially with each of Angers’ next eight fixtures being against teams currently above them in the table.

With Les Scoistes failing to beat Marseille in each of the previous nine encounters between the sides, there would be no better way for the hosts to begin that tricky run than by ending that streak on Sunday and claiming victory over L’OM for the first time since their triumph at the Stade Raymond-Kopa in the 2020-21 season.

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Following their second place finish in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign, Marseille would have been disappointed to drop out of the top four entirely last season, but after enduring a difficult start to their league endeavours this time around, there is danger of the fall getting much worse for Bruno Genesio’s men.

Having comfortably dispatched Strasbourg at the Stade Veledrome on the opening weekend, it looked as though L’OM were ready to fight towards the top of Ligue 1 once again this season, but with just one win in their latest five league fixtures, Sunday’s visitors have seen themselves slip down to 13th in the table.

It isn’t just in the league that Marseille have struggled either, having followed up a thumping 4-1 defeat against Besiktas in their UEFA Europa League opener by falling to defeat away to Olympiacos on Thursday evening, meaning they are yet to pick up a point in this season’s competition.

Claiming victory in five of their previous seven meetings with Angers, including a 5-2 triumph when they travelled to the Stade Raymond-Kopa last season, L’OM will be confident that they can build on last weekend’s win against Troyes though and head into consecutive home fixtures in good stead.

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

After picking up a straight red card against Brest, Jordan Lefort will serve the first of a three game suspension for Angers on Sunday afternoon and is likely to be replaced by 17-year-old Mael Gernigon in the starting lineup.

French forward Usman Simbakoli is set to be sidelined for the hosts with a groin injury picked up during the international break, while 23-year-old centre back Ousmane Camara sustained a knock last weekend and is also likely out.

Having been vacant from Tuesday’s training session, it remains to be seen whether any of Joseph Kalulu, Marius Louer or Amine Sbai are unable to feature this weekend.

Scoring in each of his side’s previous two league outings, Prosper Peter is Le Scoistes’ dangerman and will be looking to have comfortably bettered last season’s five goal tally at the end of the current campaign.

Derek Cornelius is a confirmed absentee for Marseille on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a hip injury, while Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to be out for at least another week with a thigh issue suffered during the international break.

On a more positive note, Genesio has recently welcomed Geoffrey Kondogbia and Tochukwu Nnadi back to the matchday squad in recent weeks after their respective thigh and knee problems.

Netting four Ligue 1 goals so far this season, putting him atop the division’s scoring charts, Algerian forward Amine Gouiri has been cleared of a knock and will almost certainly lead the line for the visitors this weekend.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Raolisoa, Biumla, Gernigon, Kalulu; Belkhdim, Belkebla, van den Boomen; Allevinah, Peter, Sbai

Marseille possible starting lineup:

De Lange; Bezahaf, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Emerson; Abdelli, Kamissoko; Harit, Gomes, Paixao; Gouiri

We say: Angers 1-3 Marseille

Following last weekend's blip against Brest, Gilli will be hoping that his side can rediscover their promising early season form on Sunday afternoon and claim their third win of the campaign.

Despite struggling for consistency, we think Marseille will take advantage of their hosts' defensive frailties though and extend their unbeaten streak against Les Scoistes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.