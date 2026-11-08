Sunday's Ligue 1 prediction, including Lyon vs. Brest, Rennes vs. Lille and Le Mans vs. Monaco

Today's Ligue 1 predictions involve clashes at both ends of the table, with Rennes set to welcome Lille to Roazhon Park, while hosts Monaco will clash with strugglers Le Mans at Stade Marie-Marvingt.

Elsewhere, Le Havre will face Lorient at Stade Oceane, while Angers' home clash with Nice will take place at Stade Raymond Kopa.

French giants Marseille will travel to Stade Bollaert-Delelis to take on Lens, but not before Lyon face Brest at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rennes welcome Lille to Roazhon Park on Sunday afternoon in round 10 of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous league outing, Les Rouge et Noir fell to a disappointing 5-2 defeat against Nice at the Allianz Riviera, while Les Dogues snatched a late 1-0 win over Lens on home soil.

We say: Rennes 1-2 Lille

With both sides enjoying promising starts to the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign, Sunday’s clash is bound to be one of the highlights of the weekend and could easily go either way.

However, despite their recent struggles in the Champions League, it is extremely difficult to ignore Lille’s current surge towards the Ligue 1 summit, and we are backing them to maintain the pressure on PSG by collecting all three points this weekend.

>Rennes vs. Lille preview

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Le Mans will hope to dig themselves out of the Ligue 1 relegation zone Sunday when they host Monaco at Stade Marie-Mavingt.

A 2-0 defeat at Troyes last week dropped MUC72 down to 17th in the table, while Monaco sit seventh after a 3-1 loss at Paris FC.

We say: Le Mans 1-2 Monaco

Monaco wasted many scoring chances in their last Conference League match, but should find more clear-cut opportunities against a Le Mans side that are a little over-aggressive at the back.

>Le Mans vs. Monaco preview

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

A new era of football at Le Havre begins on Sunday when they host Lorient at Stade Oceane on matchday 10.

The Normandy club sit bottom of the Ligue 1 table after being hammered 5-1 by Paris Saint-Germain last week, while Lorient sit 11th following a 2-0 home defeat versus Brest on Monday.

We say: Le Havre 1-0 Lorient

Le Havre are unlikely to face many scoring threats from Lorient, and combined with their desire to impress their new interim manager, we believe the Normandy side will finally collect maximum points.

>Le Havre vs. Lorient preview

© Imago / Every Second Media

Angers can stay above the Ligue 1 relegation line on Sunday with a victory over a rejuvenated Nice at Stade Raymond Kopa.

A 2-0 defeat at Lyon last weekend dropped Les Scoistes down to 15th in the table, while Nice climbed up to eighth after a convincing 5-2 home win versus Rennes.

We say: Angers 0-2 Nice

Nice are starting to find their form and given how strong they are in possession we expect they will eventually wear down the home side and come out on top.

>Angers vs. Nice preview

© Iconsport / Christophe Said/FEP

On a mission to record back-to-back wins, Brest welcome title-chasing Lyon to Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday afternoon for a Ligue 1 contest.

Les Pirates picked up a comfortable success at Lorient last time out, whereas Les Gones have been busy on continental duty, sharing the spoils at Real Sociedad.

We say: Brest 1-1 Lyon

After a positive result at Lorient last weekend, Brest face a tougher test in the form of Lyon this time around.

Despite exerting themselves in Spain on Thursday night, Les Gones should be fresh enough to earn a point at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

>Brest vs. Lyon preview

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Fresh off a pulverizing Champions League defeat in midweek, Lens will try to build themselves back up when they welcome Marseille to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday.

After nine matchdays, Lens sit ninth in Ligue 1, losing 1-0 at Lille last weekend, with OM now two points above them in sixth thanks to a 2-0 win over Toulouse.

We say: Lens 0-2 Marseille

Lens may be shell-shocked when they take to the field on Sunday after that lopsided defeat in Europe this week.

As such, we expect them to play rather timidly, which will play right into Marseille's hands, who are starting to round into form, especially in this competition.

>Lens vs. Marseille preview