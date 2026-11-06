Preview: Brest vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

On a mission to record back-to-back wins, Brest welcome title-chasing Lyon to Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday afternoon for a Ligue 1 contest.

Les Pirates picked up a comfortable success at Lorient last time out, whereas Les Gones have been busy on continental duty, sharing the spoils at Real Sociedad.

Match preview

After a mediocre 12th-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season, Brest are aiming to qualify for European competition this time around, with their recent form suggesting that a continental charge could be successful.

Les Pirates have lost just one of their past four top-flight matches after picking up a 2-0 away triumph at Lorient on Monday night, when Ludovic Ajorque and Noah Edjouma found the net in the second half.

Aiming to record consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since early March, Brest are currently occupying 10th position in the Ligue 1 standings, eight points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Rather surprisingly, only four of Les Pirates' 12 league points have been collected at Stade Francis-Le Ble so far this campaign, with Julien Lachuer's men winning only one of their opening four home contests.

That sole success was impressive and emphatic in equal measure, though, as leading marksman Ajorque provided a goal and an assist in a 5-1 battering of relegation-threatened Angers on October 10.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Following back-to-back wins over Anderlecht and Conference League champions Crystal Palace to commence their Europa League campaign, Lyon have earned just one point from clashes with Hoffenheim (0-3) and Real Sociedad (1-1).

In fact, Les Gones have won just one of their past four matches (D1 L2) across all competitions, with their most recent away league outing ending in a 2-0 victory for PSG at Parc des Princes.

However, Jorge Maciel's troops were able to strengthen their faint title hopes last Sunday afternoon, when goals either side of the half-time break from Ernest Nuamah and Corentin Tolisso were enough to beat Angers.

That success extended their unbeaten home league run to five matches (W4 D1) and moved Lyon up to third position in the Ligue 1 table, just three points behind Luis Enrique's European champions.

Les Gones are unbeaten across their past three encounters (W2 D1) with Brest, however, Les Pirates are unbeaten in the past three meetings (W2 D1) between the sides at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Stephane Pillaud

Brest are expected to be without the services of Brendan Chardonnet, who is sidelined for up to two weeks because of a calf problem.

Les Pirates' options at centre-back are further reduced by the absence of 20-year-old Raphael Le Guen.

A high-profile loanee from Juventus, Lois Openda is currently in the Lyon treatment room because of a leg injury.

With the Belgian set to return after the international break, Nuamah is an important source of goals this weekend for Les Gones.

Wanted by Championship side Wrexham in the summer, Pavel Sulc is out until January with a knee injury.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Lala, Tousart, Lloris, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Balde, Doumbia, Mboup; Ajorque

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Athekame, Bacher, Niakhate, Abner; Bidstrup, Tessmann, Tolisso; Duranville, Nakamura, Nuamah

We say: Brest 1-1 Lyon

After a positive result at Lorient last weekend, Brest face a tougher test in the form of Lyon this time around.

Despite exerting themselves in Spain on Thursday night, Les Gones should be fresh enough to earn a point at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.